Firstenergy To Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) will release results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 after markets close on Tuesday, October 29. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 30. A question-and-answer session will follow.



Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy's Investor Information website, . The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.



The company plans to post its third quarter presentation and supporting materials to the investor section of the website after markets close on October 29.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at

@FirstEnergyCorp

