Westat To Continue Leading The National Comprehensive Center (NCC)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Westat's leadership of the NCC provides the U.S. Department of Education with the continuity of support and effective stewardship to support educational agencies as they strive to improve outcomes for all students.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Education has re-awarded Westat leadership of the National Comprehensive Center (NCC). Westat launched the inaugural NCC in 2019; the new award enables Westat to continue in this role through 2029. The NCC addresses national educational needs, amplifies evidence-based services and products likely to improve student learning opportunities and outcomes, and functions as the backbone organization to the Comprehensive Center Network (CCNetwork), which is made up of 14 Regional Comprehensive Centers and 4 newly established Content Centers.

In addition to overseeing the NCC, Westat will continue to lead 2 Regional Comprehensive Centers-Region 4 (formerly Region 5) and Region 9 (formerly Region 14.) These Centers provide intensive, tailored capacity-building services to regional educational agencies (REAs), state educational agencies (SEAs), local educational agencies (LEAs), tribal educational agencies (TEAs), and schools that improve educational opportunities and outcomes, close achievement gaps, and improve the quality of instruction. The Region 4 Comprehensive Center includes the Appalachian states of Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Region 9 partners with leaders of SEAs in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Westat is also a partner in the new Center on Strengthening and Supporting the Educator Workforce, also part of the CCNetwork.

"Westat offers the right combination of skills, knowledge, experience, and diverse perspectives to successfully achieve the NCC's mission," notes Deborah Jonas, PhD , Westat Vice President and Practice Director for Education Studies. "We are honored to continue our service as leaders in the Comprehensive Center program, providing support that helps identify and apply evidence-based solutions."

