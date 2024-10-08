ROUTE06 Partners With Mitsubishi Corporation To Develop Step X. - A Next-Generation Order And Delivery Platform For The PVC Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROUTE06, has announced a collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation for the product development of "step X."-an order and delivery for the polyvinyl chloride (hereinafter "PVC") industry.

"step X." is a platform that contributes to the digitalization of the entire in the PVC industry, from suppliers to customers. Through the digitizing processes, it reduces manual input and paper output in order and delivery operations, thereby improving efficiency. In the future, the platform aims to expand and enhance functionalities such as logistics monitoring, greenhouse gas (GHG) calculation, and safety data sheet (SDS) management by utilizing transaction data.

About "step X."

PVC is widely utilized across various industries, including construction, transportation, packaging, electronics, and healthcare. However, numerous processes within the PVC industry continue to rely on manual operations throughout the supply chain. For instance, order and delivery procedures, as well as scheduling adjustments, are frequently conducted via email or fax. This results in communication being dispersed across various documents and emails, creating significant obstacles to systematic data utilization. The substantial volume of these exchanges further impedes the ability to share information both internally and externally, thereby affecting the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

In anticipation of future labor shortages, the digitalization of these operations is expected to contribute significantly to improving the efficiency of the entire supply chain. A critical factor in advancing the digitalization of business transactions is the capability to share transaction status in real-time among suppliers, intermediaries, and customers, coupled with the ability to properly manage confidential information such as pricing and quotations. However, an optimal digital platform encompassing these functionalities has not yet been established in the market.

"step X." addresses this need by centralizing all information-from quotation creation to order and delivery confirmation-on a digital platform, providing real-time visibility into transaction progress. By centrally managing the transaction status between suppliers, intermediaries, and consumers across the supply chain, the platform facilitates smoother order and delivery operations in the PVC industry. Furthermore, "step X." is designed for continuous improvement, with plans to implement step-by-step developments such as logistics monitoring, GHG calculation, and SDS management functionalities. These enhancements are intended to further optimize operational efficiency across the entire supply chain.

Feature Enhancements

"step X." has the following features and functions:



Real-time sharing of transaction progress among stakeholders in the supply chain, including suppliers, distributors, and consumers.

Easy sharing of information through chat and folder/file-sharing functionalities.

Centralized management of repetitive patterns in transactions, such as pricing, product varieties, procurement sources, and sales destinations.

Output functionality for operational results, ensuring smooth linkage with core systems of adopting companies, and enabling data output in CSV format for uploading to the systems of business partners.

Management of data such as past delivery statuses and lost orders, which can also assist in customer analysis. Automatic documentation of quotations and order forms based on inputted information, with customizable output formats to suit specific business partners.

Future Prospects

We are considering the addition of the following functions and will continue to upgrade the platform:



GHG calculation functions for traded products, along with data provision capabilities to trading partners.

Disclosure of transportation plans and logistics status for traded products. SDS management functionalities, including SDS provision to trading partners.

Provided by ROUTE06



Service design

Provision and customization of the enterprise API platform "Plain"

UI/UX design and implementation

Concept and service logo creation/direction System implementation support

About ROUTE06

ROUTE06 serves as a DX partner for major enterprises, supporting the launch of digital businesses with a professional team and offering the enterprise API platform "Plain." Through these services, ROUTE06 is challenging itself to create new business opportunities and economic value by leveraging existing assets of large companies. The company will continue to focus on developing its own software services and providing professional services to offer more user-friendly solutions for enterprise users.

About the Enterprise API Platform "Plain"

"Plain" is a business API platform designed to achieve DX for all types of commerce. It contributes to the rapid launch and ongoing improvement of various digital businesses, including online marketplaces, whether B2C or B2B.

