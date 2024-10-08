Arixa Capital Sets $440MM+ Quarterly Originations Record, Expands Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital, a leading private lender and alternative manager, announced today that it achieved a new quarterly record, surpassing $440 million in loan originations in Q3 2024. This milestone reflects

Arixa's position as a leader in providing reliable and flexible financing to professional real estate investors, developers, and builders.

"We're extremely proud to mark this record as we continue our focus on delivering the industry's most exceptional service to our clients," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director at Arixa Capital. "Arixa's growth has been driven by the increasing number of developers and builders who are shifting away from traditional banks. We believe they are drawn to Arixa for our speed, flexibility, and dedicated in-house draw management and servicing that supports them throughout the loan lifecycle."

To support this record growth, Arixa is welcoming two experienced hires to lead expansion in key markets. Lauren George will spearhead Arixa's presence in Austin, TX, and Adam Kehl will focus on growth efforts in Phoenix, AZ. These additions align with Arixa's long-term strategy of scaling operations by deploying local resources in high-demand, under-supplied residential real estate markets.

"Austin offers tremendous opportunities, and I'm excited to join Arixa Capital at this pivotal moment," said Lauren George, Director of Originations at Arixa Capital. "I'm committed to being a reliable partner, connecting exceptional developers with the capital they need to advance their projects in this vibrant market."

Arixa also continues to expand its footprint in Phoenix, AZ, having now funded over $160 million in loans in the market to date.

"Phoenix is a fast-paced

real estate market with high potential for development," said Adam Kehl, Director of Originations at Arixa Capital. "Arixa's platform is uniquely positioned to provide the flexible financing solutions that developers need to succeed here, and I'm excited to help lead that charge."

As Arixa Capital celebrates this originations milestone and welcomes new team members, the company remains committed to its core values: enabling clients with the reliable financing and exceptional customer service they need to prosper in dynamic market environments.

"As an employee-owned firm, Arixa Capital has a personal stake in the success of our clients. We're thrilled about our record-breaking growth and the addition of two highly experienced professionals who will build long-term, win-win relationships with new clients," said Managing Director Seth Davis.



About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $4.7 billion in originations completed since inception and over $1.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ.*

*Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: .

