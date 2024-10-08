(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VEGFR2 (vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2) antagonist is an antineoplastic agent that blocks the binding of natural VEGF ligands, which are secreted by solid tumors to promote angiogenesis and enhance tumor blood supply. Continuous research and development in oncology has led to a better understanding of tumor angiogenesis, the process by which tumors develop their blood supply. This has spurred the development and adoption of VEGFR-2 antagonists as targeted therapies, driving growth. New York, USA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEGFR-2 Antagonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 25+ Companies | DelveInsight VEGFR2 (vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2) antagonist is an antineoplastic agent that blocks the binding of natural VEGF ligands, which are secreted by solid tumors to promote angiogenesis and enhance tumor blood supply. Continuous research and development in oncology has led to a better understanding of tumor angiogenesis, the process by which tumors develop their blood supply. This has spurred the development and adoption of VEGFR-2 antagonists as targeted therapies, driving market growth. DelveInsight's ' VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Insight 2024 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline VEGFR-2 antagonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the VEGFR-2 antagonists pipeline domain. Key Takeaways from the VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's VEGFR-2 antagonists pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline VEGFR-2 antagonists.

Key VEGFR-2 antagonist companies such as AiViva BioPharma, Incyte Corporation, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Russian Pharmaceutical Technologies, Advenchen Laboratories, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis/Ipsen, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Chipscreen Biosciences, HUTCHMED, Eli Lilly and Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical, TiumBio, and others are evaluating new VEGFR-2 antagonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline VEGFR-2 antagonists such as Lenvatinib, Pemigatinib, Nintedanib, Regorafenib, RPT-835, Lucitanib, Famitinib, Ripretinib, Axitinib, Sitravatinib, Cabozantinib, Simmitinib, Ibcasertib, Surufatinib, LY 2874455, TAS 12, TU2218, and others are under different phases of VEGFR-2 antagonists clinical trials.

In March 2024, TiumBio Co., Ltd. announced that it had submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safe (MFDS) for a Phase IIa study of TU2218.

In June 2024, Eisai announced a label update for LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, in the United States to include clinical efficacy data for the first-line treatment of advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC). This update is based on data from KEYNOTE-B61, a Phase II, single-arm trial evaluating KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced nccRCC. In May 2023, Mirati Therapeutics announced that the SAPPHIRE study did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis. SAPPHIRE is a Phase III study evaluating sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®)1 versus docetaxel in patients with second or third-line advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

VEGFR-2 Antagonists Overview

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2 (VEGFR-2) antagonists are a class of therapeutic agents designed to inhibit the activity of VEGFR-2, a receptor crucial for angiogenesis, the process through which new blood vessels form from pre-existing ones. This receptor is predominantly expressed on endothelial cells and plays a significant role in tumor growth, metastasis, and various other pathological conditions associated with abnormal blood vessel formation. By targeting VEGFR-2, these antagonists aim to disrupt the signaling pathways that promote angiogenesis, thereby limiting tumor growth and improving outcomes in diseases where abnormal blood vessel proliferation is a key factor. In clinical practice, VEGFR-2 antagonists are used in the treatment of several types of cancers, including renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. These drugs can be used alone or in combination with other treatments to enhance therapeutic efficacy. While effective, their use can be associated with side effects such as hypertension, proteinuria, and bleeding disorders, which necessitate careful monitoring and management. Ongoing research continues to refine these therapies, exploring novel VEGFR-2 inhibitors and combination approaches to improve patient outcomes and minimize adverse effects.





A snapshot of the Pipeline VEGFR-2 Antagonists Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Pemigatinib Incyte Corporation Phase III Cholangiocarcinoma Oral TU-2218 TiumBio Phase I/II Solid Tumor Oral Lenvatinib AiViva BioPharma Phase I/II Diabetic macular edema; Wet age-related macular degeneration Intravitreal Nintedanib Avalyn Pharmaceuticals Phase I Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Inhalation RPT-835 Russian Pharmaceutical Technologies Phase I Gastric Cancer Intravenous



VEGFR-2 Antagonists Therapeutics Assessment

The VEGFR-2 antagonists pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging VEGFR-2 antagonists segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Report



Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

Key VEGFR-2 Antagonists Companies : AiViva BioPharma, Incyte Corporation, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Russian Pharmaceutical Technologies, Advenchen Laboratories, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis/Ipsen, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Chipscreen Biosciences, HUTCHMED, Eli Lilly and Company, Taiho Pharmaceutical, TiumBio and others Key VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Therapies : Lenvatinib, Pemigatinib, Nintedanib, Regorafenib, RPT-835, Lucitanib, Famitinib, Ripretinib, Axitinib, Sitravatinib, Cabozantinib, Simmitinib, Ibcasertib, Surufatinib, LY 2874455, TAS 12, TU2218, and others



Table of Contents

1. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Report Introduction 2. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the VEGFR-2 Antagonists Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix



