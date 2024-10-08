Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts Extend Special Rates To Florida Evacuees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crown Reef Resort is one of three Myrtle Beach resorts offering special rates.

Captain's Quarters Resort, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, and hotel BLUE Welcome Those Evacuating from Milton from Select Florida Counties

- Matt Klugman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the impending impact of Hurricane Milton, a powerful storm threatening much of Florida, Vacation Myrtle Beach is extending its special assistance rate to evacuees seeking refuge. Three of its resorts-Captain's Quarters Resort , Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark , and hotel BLUE-are offering discounted rates to provide comfort and safety for those evacuating the impacted areas.

Effective immediately, Captain's Quarters Resort and hotel BLUE are offering a special rate of $39 per night plus tax, while Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark is offering a $49 per night plus tax rate. This offer is available to residents of select Florida counties and remains available through October 20, 2024.

“We know that evacuation can be a stressful and uncertain time,” said Matt Klugman of Vacation Myrtle Beach.“We want to offer a safe and welcoming place to stay for those needing refuge during this time.”

All three resorts feature accommodations with full kitchens, providing a home-away-from-home for evacuees, along with on-site laundry facilities for added convenience. Proof of residence in the affected counties is required at check-in to receive the special rate.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit VacationMyrtleBeach

###

Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach's largest all-oceanfront resort group comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites, to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, to beautiful beach houses, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you'll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

Matt Klugman

Vacation Myrtle Beach

+1 843-945-4350

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.