Work Hard Dress Right Brings Quality Uniform Solutions To Newark

Work Hard Dress Right will open its new store on Ferry Street, Newark on October. 24.

On display: Boots with“Brick City”, a nickname for Newark that dates back to just after WWII

Grand Opening includes works by local graffiti artist to honor Newark's workforce

- Brian TraynorNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating the rich heritage of Newark and the confluence of its art and industry, local artist Vinny Santorella has transformed everyday workwear into unique, wearable pieces of art for the grand opening of Work Hard Dress Right (WHDR) on Ferry Street. His work, inspired by the strength and pride of Newark's workforce, will be on display during the store's grand opening event on Thursday, October 24.Dedicated to supporting Newark's hard-working community, Work Hard Dress Right's new location is also creating jobs and contributing to Newark's economic growth. The new store will serve as another cornerstone for community development, providing high-quality workwear that enhances the safety and comfort of Newark's hardworking professionals, supporting multiple industries , including construction, healthcare, hospitality, and more.A workwear projectEarlier this year, Work Hard Dress Right approached Vinny with the idea to create a series of artistic pieces by embellishing uniform items for the grand opening of its Newark location.“They asked me to think about the lives, the dedication, and the daily contributions of those who wear these uniforms,” Vinny shared.“I embraced that challenge and consider it an honor to reflect and celebrate Newark's hardworking spirit in these pieces.”WHDR Operations Director Brian Traynor is certain the designs will resonate with their customers and the people of Newark.“Just as Vinny's art pays tribute to the dedication of Newark's workers, our store is committed to serving the uniform needs of the people and businesses in the area,” said Brian.“We provide high-quality workwear that not only reflects the resilience of the workforce but also ensures they have the functional, durable apparel necessary to thrive in their daily roles across various industries.”One piece that holds special meaning to the artist is a pair of Timberland boots, emblazoned with“Brick City”, a nickname for Newark that dates back to just after WWII.“I reflected on memories of my early graffiti days when I would decorate my own boots," said Vinny.Uniform embellishmentsWork Hard Dress Right provides a variety of customization options to embellish the workwear it sells. These include:.Embroidery: Adding logos, names, and custom designs directly onto garments..Screen Printing: Applying graphics or company branding to apparel..Striping: High-visibility heat seal reflective striping for safety wear..Patches: Custom patches that can be applied to uniforms, showcasing logos or certifications.Each of these services allows businesses and individuals to personalize their workwear to meet specific branding or functional needs.Apparel as artBy applying his vibrant artwork to various uniform items, Vinny transforms everyday workwear into powerful symbols of pride and power, paying homage to Newark's hardworking community. His designs infuse the garments with meaning, celebrating the city's labor force and their enduring spirit. Each piece, whether it's a pair of boots or a hi-visibility shirt, becomes a canvas that honors the dedication and strength of those who keep Newark moving forward, both visually and symbolically.With his approach to street art, Vinny is shining a new light on both the local art scene and Newark's mural culture, helping employees and companies alike see the beauty in the community's creativity and hard work.About the artistAs a third-generation Newark native, Vinny's artistic journey began with graffiti, which served to keep him grounded while navigating his youth.“Graffiti art kept me from mingling with the wrong crowds on the streets when I was young,” Vinny shares.“And I liked the independence--It was a pure one-man sport.”His early passion for street art has since blossomed into an internationally recognized career, with murals in cities around the globe. In 2013, Vinny's career reached new heights with international projects in Israel, Amsterdam, and Art Basel in Miami.“That year shaped the next decade for me,” he explains. Upon returning to Newark, Vinny hit the ground running, claiming over 100 addresses throughout the city for graffiti-centered murals that have since become iconic.Future AspirationsIn addition to the project with Work Hard Dress Right, Vinny remains deeply connected to his Newark roots, actively working to elevate the city's artistic community, contributing scenic and set designs for events and supporting various local celebrations as well as continuing to curate his murals on Paris Street and Magazine Street in Newark.“I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Work Hard Dress Right, and I welcome what they are bringing to Newark and its hardworking community. We are both invested in building a greater and better Newark,” says Vinny.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company, is a leading provider of high-quality workwear, with locations in New Haven, CT, and Newark, NJ. As part of the Feury Image Group, WHDR supplies durable, stylish workwear designed to meet the needs of professionals in various industries, from construction to healthcare.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group combines managed uniform programs, print & installation services, and custom kits & promotional items to help businesses amplify their brand presence. Its family of solutions ensures cohesive team presentation, memorable visual communications, and engaging, tangible brand touchpoints that leave lasting impressions.

