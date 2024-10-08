Toll Brothers Campus Living® Opens The 87, A New Luxury Student Apartment Community In South Bend, Indiana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new off-campus community near the University of Notre Dame features 335 apartments and townhomes

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Campus Living® , a division of Toll Brothers , Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner HSRE, announce the opening of The 87 in South Bend, Indiana. The 87 is a new off-campus apartment community, featuring 335 apartments and townhomes with 810 beds. The community is located near the campuses of the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary's College and was financed with a $91 million construction loan from Centier Bank. Construction commenced in September 2022 and first occupancy began in August 2024.









“The 87 offers today's students a living experience that blends upscale design, luxury amenities, and modern conveniences,” said Richard Keyser, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Toll Brothers Campus Living.“We're delighted to open The 87, which represents our continued commitment to developing student communities that combine the flexibility of off-campus living with proximity to campus life at growing and prestigious colleges and universities.”

Designed by KTGY, The 87 features a mix of studio through four-bedroom apartments, along with townhomes. Each residence is fully furnished with modern furniture, 55” smart TVs, and en-suite private bathrooms for every bedroom. The upscale features include stainless steel appliances, in-residence washers and dryers, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, and keyless entry. Select residences also feature oversized closets and kitchen islands. Garage parking is also available.









Rooted in tradition but dedicated to engaging today's forward-thinking students, The 87's amenities are designed to nurture academic success and foster connections. Students can work in tech-enabled study lounges with private seating options, meet with friends at the social lounge and coffee bar, and flex their creative muscles in the content creation studio. Sports enthusiasts can catch a game in the All Pro Lounge, with four large-screen TVs, and then hone their skills in the golf and sports simulator. The 2,300 square-foot double-height fitness center features strength and cardio equipment. Outside, residents can enjoy multiple courtyards with grills, fire pits, yard games, and hammocks. The community honors the legacy of the nearby University of Notre Dame by incorporating vintage photos and memorabilia throughout the interiors.









“Toll Brothers Campus Living brings the signature quality of design, luxury, and service that Toll Brothers is known for to modern student communities,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the multifamily division of Toll Brothers which oversees its Campus Living division.“The 87 brings an elevated approach to student life to South Bend, supporting a well-rounded collegiate lifestyle with the spaces and amenities needed to thrive socially and academically.”

The 87 adds to Toll Brothers Campus Living's growing portfolio, which includes The Yards at Old State at The Pennsylvania State University, Lapis at Florida International University, and Kinetic at the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, the company previously developed Canvas at Arizona State University, which sold in 2023, and Terrapin Row at the University of Maryland, which sold in 2017. For more information about The 87, visit Livethe87.com .

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS CAMPUS LIVING®

Toll Brothers Campus Living is the student housing development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Campus Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional student housing communities in select markets. Toll Brothers Campus Living communities combine the energy of collegiate locations with student-centric services, amenities, and the expertise of America's Luxury Home Builder® to fit the needs and lifestyle of today's students to live, thrive, and connect. Toll Brothers Campus Living has developed nearly 2,000 units and more than 6,000 beds nationwide, with nearly 700 additional beds in its development pipeline. For more information visit

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)