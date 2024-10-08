Keep America Beautiful® Announces Hilton As Presenting Sponsor Of The Greatest American Cleanuptm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global hospitality leader activates its team members and partners in purpose-driven initiatives across America, supporting its with Purpose strategy

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, was announced as a presenting sponsor of Keep America Beautiful 's Greatest American Cleanup . This historic grassroots initiative aims to remove 25 billion pieces of litter and beautify 25,000 communities nationwide in preparation for America's 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

In support of the Greatest American Cleanup, hundreds of Hilton team members, partners and executives will take part in clean up and beautification events across Atlanta, Dallas and Washington D.C., from October 16-18, 2024. At these events, Hilton team members, along with Keep America Beautiful affiliates and volunteers, will participate in activities like litter removal, mural painting projects, and tree, shrub, and flower plantings.

“We are delighted to have Hilton join us as a presenting sponsor of the Greatest American Cleanup, as we work towards a future where the beauty and culture of our communities are preserved and celebrated by all," said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. "Hilton's commitment to creating and maintaining beautiful, sustainable spaces resonates deeply with our mission, whether they are enhancing the experiences of local residents or welcoming visitors from around the world.”

Hilton's participation in the Greatest American Cleanup aligns with their "Travel with Purpose " program, the hospitality leader's strategy to drive responsible travel and tourism globally. Through Travel with Purpose, Hilton aims to create a positive environmental and social impact across their operations, supply chain and communities. Hilton's participation will also support their 2030 goal of contributing 10 million volunteer hours.

“Hilton is committed to making our communities better for those who live, work, and travel in them. This week, we're proud to be partnering with Keep America Beautiful for their Greatest American Cleanup to beautify the country in advance of its 250th birthday,” said Katherine Lugar, EVP, corporate affairs, Hilton and president, Hilton Global Foundation.“At a time when the world needs it most, we hope we can inspire others to be good stewards of their environments and communities.”

About Hilton:

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising approximately 8,000 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 195 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit hilton for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Travel with Purpose:

Travel with Purpose is Hilton's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to advance responsible travel and tourism globally. Through Travel with Purpose, we seek to create positive environmental and social impact across our operations, supply chain and communities. We track, analyze and report the impact of Hilton's portfolio of hotels through LightStay, our award-winning ESG performance measurement and management system. Travel with Purpose capitalizes on Hilton's global scale to serve as an engine of opportunity in the communities where we operate and pave the way to a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry. Our strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more about Travel with Purpose at .

About Keep America Beautiful:

Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful® strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America's communities. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.

Greatest American Cleanup - The Largest Cleanup in U.S. History

