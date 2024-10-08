Goulston & Storrs Represents Lawrence General Hospital In Holy Family Hospital Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, represented Lawrence General Hospital and a newly formed not-for-profit in the of the Holy Family Hospital assets in Methuen and Haverhill, Massachusetts, from Steward Care System. The final transaction, approved by the Bankruptcy Court after multiple hearings, officially closed on October 1, 2024. The transaction represents a significant milestone in creating a true regional system in the Merrimack Valley.

Through this acquisition, Lawrence General Hospital will take over both the operations and the real estate assets of the two campuses, with more than 1,300 employees transitioning to the new ownership structure. The purchase price for both facilities was $28 million.

The fully integrated Goulston & Storrs deal team was led by director Douglas Rosner , head of the firm's nationally recognized bankruptcy and restructuring group, and included additional individuals from the firm's bankruptcy and restructuring group plus its corporate, employment, real estate, and tax groups: Darren Baird , Jean Bowe , Taylor Dias , Martha Frahm , Brendan Gage , Kate Heller , Gregory Kaden , Elizabeth Levine , Stacey Mordas , Patrick O'Connor , Justin Rheingold , Erek Sharp , Sonia Steele , Ye-Eun Sung , and Tiffany Tsang .

About Lawrence General Hospital

Lawrence General Hospital is a private, non-profit community hospital providing the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire with patient-centered, compassionate and quality health care for the whole family. For nearly 150 years, the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff of Lawrence General have been committed to improving the health of the people and communities it serves. To learn more about Lawrence General Hospital, click here .

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit

.

