Thoughtexchange Announces Its Small District Success Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leader in K-12 engagement software reveals its plan tailored to districts under 5K students

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtExchange , the survey and engagement platform, announced today that it has launched its Small District Success Plan.



The Small District Success Plan enables K-12 districts with fewer than 5,000 students to access the high-quality engagement methods and data analysis bigger districts use, tailored to suit their district size and resources.

Smaller districts have the same community engagement mandates as larger districts-for strategic planning, climate surveys, budgets, bonds, and facilities-but they work with lean teams and fewer resources. That shouldn't mean they have to compromise on data quality.

“Student success in smaller districts matters exactly as much as student success in larger districts,” says Dave MacLeod, ThoughtExchange's CEO.“We know that smaller districts are the backbone of the public school system in North America. We recognize their unique community engagement needs and challenges, and we're excited to be able to offer a specialized program to support them-and their budgets.”

With the Small District Success Plan, ThoughtExchange aims to relieve the pressure on leadership teams while providing a tool for increased community engagement and deeper data analysis. The program allows smaller districts to gather and analyze large volumes of engagement data in far less time than traditional survey methods, so leaders can focus on effectively serving students, families, and staff.

Traditional surveys aren't cutting it in K-12, with survey completion rates ranging from 9% to 39% for parents. By contrast, ThoughtExchange's K-12 customers, who leveraged traditional surveys, collective intelligence, and AI interviews in one platform, averaged a completion rate of 85% over the past year-meaning they made decisions based on truly representative data.

Hearing all voices is vital for student success in the tight-knit communities that smaller districts serve. Districts like Brighton CSD, Enumclaw SD #216, Mahopac CSD, and Burlington Public Schools use ThoughtExchange to develop policies and plans that reflect their community's values.

"ThoughtExchange has vastly improved how we connect with our community. The platform brings so many more people into the conversation and very quickly captures and analyzes complex data. It's been a game-changer for us."



- Kevin McGowan, Superintendent, Brighton CSD

"ThoughtExchange makes community engagement so easy, and the platform just keeps finding new ways to provide us with information that's relevant and important."

- Christine Tona, Superintendent, Mahopac CSD

About ThoughtExchange



ThoughtExchange is the leading survey and engagement platform. Whether engaging 10 or 10,000 people, school districts across North America use the award-winning SaaS platform to quickly gain critical community insights and improve decision-making. Today, hundreds of K-12 leaders use the ThoughtExchange platform to gather high-quality feedback that's accessible and representative of the voices in their communities.

