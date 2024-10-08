A.B. Data Promotes Steve Straub To Vice President Of Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data, a leading class action notice and claims administrator, is pleased to announce the of Steve Straub to Vice President of Operations. Steve, who has served as the company's Senior Director of Operations since 2023, will take on a more strategic role that ensures operational efficiency. He will continue overseeing A.B. Data's operations center and projects that streamline regular workflow processes, will improve internal and external communications, and will utilize contemporary for our services.

Steve Straub, Vice President of Operations

"As a longtime company veteran, Steve has consistently proven himself as an exemplary leader who understands and is committed to A.B. Data's values," said Thomas R. Glenn, president of A.B. Data. "His unwavering commitment to our team and significant contributions to our organization make us confident he will excel in his new role."

Steve brings over 13 years of claims industry experience to his position. Steve is instrumental in developing and directing projects that optimize operational processes and achieve positive results for A.B. Data's staff and clients. His improvements have reduced costs, generated innovative ideas, enhanced productivity and team coordination, and has changed A.B. Data's infrastructure. He also acts as a mentor to team members and uses his insights to guide other company leaders.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at ABDataClassAction and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD .

