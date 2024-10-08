(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ComplianceQuest's Digital Quality+ supports higher user adoption, increased operational efficiency and revenue while managing costs and risks across products, people, partners, processes and performance ultimately resulting in improved data, product quality, and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the quality AI and based on its findings, recognizes ComplianceQuest with the 2024 Global Product Leadership Award. The company provides real applied AI for quality, going beyond basic AI and including hyper-automation, intelligent analytics, generative and conversational AI, and other core AI features that enhance human capabilities. This enables users to complete processes faster, more efficiently, and with fewer errors than a traditional enterprise quality management system (EQMS). Rather than using technical jargon to accompany its AI technology, ComplianceQuest provides easy-to-understand "built-in" functionality for its customers to augment user capabilities and provide them with all the necessary information to make smarter decisions and complete their tasks. Overall, ComplianceQuest's applied AI agents help users automate tasks, save time, reduce costs, eliminate redundancy, improve data integrity and quality, and minimize data errors. CQ Agents include quality, supplier, decision support, audit/risk, safety, assisted summaries, conversational assistant and user experience agents.. AI functionality includes:

Assisted decision-making-provides insights for faster and better decision-making

Intelligent hyperautomation -automates tasks using AI without manual effort

Guides/Assistants- enhanced next-best actions/tasks provide recommendations to guide users to complete tasks and processes, helping with user adoption

Smart recommendations-provides users recommendations to increase efficiency

Predictive visibility-predicts future events based on current and historical data to enable proactive quality and risk actions

Assisted Summaries – automatically generates a summary of investigation text and data for users to finalize and submit Conversational Assistant – using familiar tools like Microsoft Teams, enables a user to submit information, where AI Assistant correlates it with system data, validates it, and then automatically generates the record

ComplianceQuest's AI identifies similar records, provides users with information based on their search, and assigns a rating associated with records to assist in decision-making. Its applied AI initiatives in the EQMS space deliver real use cases with clear ROI and certainty to business leaders, all without requiring significant customer changes. ComplianceQuest's Digital Quality+ Platform integrates AI into its three suites: QualityQuest, ProductQuest for Design Quality and PLM functionality, and SafetyQuest for EHS. The platform's intelligent analytics include Quality Maturity Index (QMI), management review with quality QBR dashboards, and supplier performance ratings, give quality executives the visibility to achieve organizational goals.

Sankara Narayanan, industry director for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "ComplianceQuest has been introducing AI into its platform over the past four years, integrating it into all processes to help with productivity, efficiency, and predictive visibility to minimize risk and to enhance decision-making within an organization. The company expands its AI capabilities with each release. ComplianceQuest has embedded applied AI agents within many of its solutions to operate in areas such as decision support, audit/risk, complaints, quality, safety, supplier management, and user experience."

Digital SOPs (operational step-by-step text/image/video work instructions to augment frontline workers),

Process Record Management (supporting additional quality and operational processes),

CQ Forms (for collecting additional information for CQ records and processes),

Quality Maturity Index with predictive scoring to benchmark quality to metric targets, Intelligent Analytics to report on any and all data,

combined with a modern user experience, complete flexibility, unified solutions, and collaboration capabilities significantly differentiate this next-gen platform.

"ComplianceQuest embeds AI into every process and leverages it across the platform, delivering digital quality advantages for all businesses. Its next-gen platform's higher user adoption, increased productivity, better business decision-making, improved innovation, and optimized operations further enhance the customer value proposition," added Sankara Narayanan. With its strong overall performance, ComplianceQuest earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award in the quality AI market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

"We're honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, which highlights our mission to revolutionize and disrupt quality management through AI and hyperautomation," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest.

"At ComplianceQuest, we believe that AI isn't just a buzzword; it's a core driver of operational excellence and innovation that helps organizations make smarter

decisions, improve productivity, and drive continuous improvement across the value chain."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About ComplianceQuest

Transform to a fully connected business with a next-generation AI-powered Product Lifecycle, Quality, Safety and Supplier management platform, built on Salesforce.

Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase product, quality, safety, and supplier as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform comes with best-in-class integrated processes to mitigate risks, protecting your employees, suppliers and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit and customer loyalty. ComplianceQuest is pre-validated and easy to implement, use, and maintain, allowing for streamlined communication and collaboration across the product value chain.

