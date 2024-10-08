Purpose-Built, Flexible Life Science Facilities Are The Leading Design And Construction Trend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tenant needs shaping move toward flexible spaces that are ready for move-in

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand toward life sciences space when compared to innovation and is driving the shift in tenant needs in the market, leading to changes in how architects and contractors' partner with clients, said Abhishek Dhawan, DPR Construction's Mid-Atlantic life sciences leader at Bisnow's Life Sciences Summit.

"The advancement in science and has enhanced the need for life science buildings to accommodate continual adjustments in space and use by various tenants and companies," Dhawan said. "Purpose-built, flexible facilities are the leading design and construction trend in the market."

With a robust level of drug clinical trials driven by major pharmaceutical firms, the need for move-in-ready space and cGMP manufacturing is very important. However, with tight budgets and consistent advancements in the science and technology, architects and contractors are helping firms maintain a balance between these conflicting concerns.

Facilities are being built to accommodate collaboration spaces, vibration sensitive equipment, efficient airflows and exhaust, mechanical/electrical/plumbing for multi-purpose facility use.

Shared lab amenities that bring more flexibility in buildings include low temperate product storage, central glass wash/autoclave, data center, cleanroom and fabrication shops. Living plant walls, noise control, and increased access to daylight and fresh air make these buildings healthier for everyone who works in them. Moreover, incorporating features that encourage wellness, such as open and accessible stairways, dedicated fitness spaces and showers, and even outdoor dining, walking paths and bike storage rooms.

