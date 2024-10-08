South Street Securities Launches TBA Trading App For Mortgage Originator Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Street Securities LLC (“South Street”) is excited to announce the launch of its TBA (To Be Announced) Trading App, available on iOS, Android and desktop platforms. This new app enables mortgage originator customers to access live trading with South Street's TBA Desk, view specified color and track transaction history. It can enhance the trading experience by providing real-time communication via chat, access to key market insights and trading functions.

“Our TBA Trading App brings unparalleled efficiency and convenience to our clients, giving them access to vital data and trading capabilities at their fingertips,” said Buck Thompson , Managing Director at South Street Securities.

The app has been designed with customer feedback in mind, incorporating features such as live market color, trade confirmations and an intuitive interface for seamless interaction with the South Street Securities trading team.

“This launch is an important milestone in our commitment to delivering efficient technology solutions and quality service,” commented Karen Carnes , Vice President at South Street Securities.

The TBA Trading App is only available for approved South Street Securities customers. To learn more, please visit

About South Street Securities LLC

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, servicing capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities LLC operates from its New York headquarters.

