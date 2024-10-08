New MX Investment Data Enhancement Solution Improves Data Accuracy, Coverage, And Scalability For Investment Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MX gives providers consumer-permissioned data insights and analytics to meet needs, create personalized experiences, and improve outcomes

Lehi, UT, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, today announced the launch of its Investment Data Enhancement solution to enable financial institutions and fintechs to better understand their customers and tailor investment management services to their interests, as well as empower consumers to better understand and manage their investments with a holistic view.

With MX's Investment Data Enhancement, financial providers can deliver more personalized investment management services, increase customer retention, and drive better financial outcomes for their customers. It does this by:



Providing enriched, normalized investment holdings data for deeper insights into a customer's investment portfolio.

Allowing consumers to securely consolidate their investment holdings into a single, holistic view using a unified API.

Cleansing and classifying data into clear, human-readable descriptions, making it easier to identify, organize, and act on investment data. Enabling financial providers to leverage comprehensive customer portfolio insights and enable hyper-targeted cross-selling, upselling, and personalized loan offerings.

“MX is known for its data enhancement solutions that translate raw transaction data into clear, actionable information. Now, we're applying that same level of data accuracy and enhancement to investment data - enabling financial institutions and fintechs to create a more personalized investment management experience for consumers,” said Wes Hummel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MX.“At the end of the day, it's all about the data. This solution makes it easier to transform investment data into actionable intelligence that can create better customer experiences, improve outcomes for consumers, and unlock hidden revenue potential.“

