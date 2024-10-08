Qinotto And Lilly Enter Research Collaboration And License Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination of Qinotto's blood brain barrier and Lilly's therapeutic expertise could boost the delivery of large molecule therapeutics to the brain

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qinotto, Inc., a central nervous system (CNS) focused biopharmaceutical company that is discovering novel to deliver large molecule therapeutics to the brain, announced today that it has entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to discover next-generation antibody-based vehicles for brain transport.

Under this collaboration agreement, Qinotto will partner with Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D ( ), a pillar of external innovation at Lilly that brings enterprise learning, scientific know-how, and best-in-class research and development capabilities to accelerate partner science.“While recent approvals of antibody products for Alzheimer's disease have supported the promise of large molecule CNS-directed therapies, there remains a great opportunity to optimize the delivery of therapeutics to the brain,” said Lyndon Lien, Chief Executive Officer of Qinotto.“We are grateful that Lilly, a leader in CNS therapeutics has recognized the potential value of our expertise, capabilities, and proprietary blood brain barrier (BBB) platform. Lilly's discovery capabilities, technological infrastructure and scale will accelerate and improve our collaborative efforts to discover innovative, revolutionary brain delivery vehicles.”

About Qinotto

Qinotto is a CNS focused biopharmaceutical company that is discovering new transport vehicles to deliver therapeutic products to the brain. Our BBB platform QinoTrans has led to the identification of novel targets on the BBB that enable delivery of large molecules, generally restricted from entry by the BBB, into the brain. Proprietary, engineered antibody-based vehicles binding these novel BBB targets leverage previously unexplored, endogenous pathways to deliver therapeutic payloads. We are pursuing the discovery of first-in-class brain delivery vehicles that will be the foundation for a pipeline of best-in-class CNS products. Visit our website at qinotto.com .

