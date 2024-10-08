Dr. Matthew Dallimore Appointed President And Chief Operating Officer Of Dynasil Corporation Of America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Dynasil Corporation of America (“Dynasil”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Matthew Dallimore as President of Dynasil on October 1, 2024.



“Dr. Dallimore has been leading Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc (“RMD”) as President since 2022,” said Peter Sulick, Chairman and CEO of Dynasil.“We are excited to work with Dr. Dallimore to grow our businesses, in particular, the growing partnership between RMD and Hilger Crystals, Ltd (“Hilger”).”

“I am excited to leverage the unique strengths within the Dynasil team, combining the exceptional research and materials science expertise of RMD with the advanced high-tech manufacturing capabilities at Hilger,” said Dr. Dallimore.“By fostering this collaboration, as well as others, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver cutting edge products for our partners.”

“Dr. Dallimore has already facilitated the growth of the working relationship between Hilger and RMD,” said Jim Telfer, Managing Director of Hilger.“Our customers are already benefitting from the new products and expertise we have developed under Dr. Dallimore's leadership.”

Prior to becoming President of RMD, Dr. Dallimore was a founder of Symetrica, where he served for two decades in various roles including Lead Scientist, Program Manager, General Manager, Director, and Chief Technology Officer.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Concord, MA, with additional operations in MA, NJ, and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Patty Kehe Corporate Secretary Dynasil Corporation of America Phone: 978-759-7201 ...