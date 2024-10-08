Badge And Cyberark Announce Partnership To Redefine Privacy In PAM And Secrets Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership aims to help businesses eliminate vulnerable attack surfaces and provide a more streamlined user experience.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badge Inc . , the award-winning privacy company enabling Identity without SecretsTM, today announced a partnership with CyberArk and the public release of its integration in the CyberArk Marketplace.

According to the CyberArk website : The Badge CyberArk Identity integration allows specified users to authenticate into CyberArk Identity and its downstream apps and services, using Badge. This enables user-centric privacy, allowing users to issue and revoke digital identity and keys on-demand using biometrics and/or other factors.

The blog post mentions that privileged users hold highly sensitive access credentials and face an ever-increasing threat surface. This has made these users and their credentials prime targets for cyber-attacks. By leveraging Badge's technology to eliminate the storage of user credentials, organizations benefit unprecedented security, while maintaining a great user experience.

Archit Lohokare, CyberArk's GM for Workforce Solutions,“CyberArk is excited to partner with Badge and offer this new integration. It is an important step forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive identity security solutions across all identities and all environments. Badge's expertise in eliminating stored secrets and removing friction in difficult use cases complements our identity security platform.”

Integration to CyberArk Marketplace

Badge and CyberArk are launching a new integration that:

Enables unprecedented multi-factor authentication experience across all channels, including new and shared devices,Offers next-generation privacy technology and a more streamlined user experience to customersBrings phishing-resistant authentication to account recovery workflows.

“We're proud to partner with CyberArk. This integration represents a pivotal step forward in the quest to defeat cyber threats targeting privileged accounts. Stored privileged credentials are a high-target vulnerability, and eliminating this weak point is a big step forward. It also underscores the importance of innovative cybersecurity solutions and demonstrates how advancements in technology can be leveraged to enhance security measures across the board,” said Dr. Tina P. Srivastava, Badge Co-founder.“By addressing the vulnerabilities associated with traditional authentication methods like passwords, organizations can protect their most critical assets more effectively, ensuring that their 'keys to the kingdom' remain out of reach from cyber adversaries.”

As cyber threats evolve, so are the approaches to cybersecurity. Together, Badge and CyberArk are helping businesses eliminate vulnerable attack surfaces and provide a more streamlined user experience.

About CyberArk

CyberArk is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

About Badge

Badge enables privacy-preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. Badge's patented technology allows users to derive private keys on the fly using their biometrics and factors of choice without the need for hardware tokens or secrets. Badge was founded by field-tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and is venture-backed by tier 1 investors. Customers and partners include top Fortune companies across healthcare, banking, retail, and services. To learn more: .

