Microman Inc. Launches Advanced PSA System To Enhance Service And Sales Processes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Microman Inc. announces the implementation of a new Professional Services system to ensure greater client satisfaction.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Microman Inc., a leading managed service provider, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a new Professional Services Automation (PSA) system. This advanced system is designed to streamline and enhance both sales and service delivery processes, ensuring greater efficiency, communication, and client satisfaction.The new PSA system marks a significant improvement in how Microman integrates various tools and platforms. "In the past, we had separate systems for help desk, quoting, and CRM," said Julie Donato, Director of Managed Services and Project Management. "With this PSA, everything works together seamlessly. We have implemented it in stages, with the latest and greatest rolled out on July 10, 2024. Now, sales is integrated with service, and eventually, we plan to bring accounting into the fold."One of the key benefits of the new PSA system is its impact on the sales process. "Our sales team now has electronic quoting, delivery, and approvals, which is a significant enhancement," Donato continued. "Everyone is using the same software and quoting the same way, which not only standardizes the process but also improves the overall delivery on the service desk side."The PSA system also brings substantial improvements to service delivery, including improved communications on ticketing, defined escalation paths, and added automation to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks. Additionally, the integration with Microman's remote monitoring and management tool supports end users more effectively with better monitoring and automation.In addition to these enhancements, the PSA system has also enabled the launch of a client feedback mechanism. "At the end of a service ticket, clients receive a message asking for their feedback," said Donato. "This allows us to track performance and make adjustments as needed, ensuring that we continuously improve our service delivery."The new system also includes powerful analytics and reporting features through the BrightGauge platform, which is integrated with the PSA. "BrightGauge gives us real-time dashboards that provide insights into our sales pipeline and service team productivity," noted Donato. "These dashboards help us manage resources more effectively and ensure that our teams are optimally allocated to different projects."Looking ahead, Microman is preparing to launch a new customer portal, expected to go live later this fall. This portal will provide clients with direct access to their service information and allow them to communicate more easily with the support team."The biggest win for us with this PSA system is our improved response to service tickets, which will directly lead to higher client satisfaction," Donato concluded. "We're excited about these advancements and the positive impact they'll have on our clients."About Microman Inc.: Microman is an Ohio-based technology integrator with 2,000+ networks installed during our 32 years in business. Microman's focus is providing cost-effective applications of technology for organizations of all sizes with an uncompromising commitment to quality, service and support.For more information, visit

