Black Travel Series 'TWB With Anthony And Marlie' Coming To Fox Soul In October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TWB on FOX SOUL Announcement

The new series, focused on safe and inclusive across the U.S. and beyond, premieres Saturday, October 12

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony and Marlie Love, travel experts and creators of the “Traveling While Black” social channels, announced today a new Black travel series will debut on the FOX SOUL Saturday, October 12 (5:00pm/8:00pm ET/PT).The new series, "TWB with Anthony and Marlie," expands upon the duo's past travel content inspired by“The Negro Motorist Green Book” and highlighting the joys, challenges and unique experiences of Black travelers.“We are beyond excited for this next phase of the TWB journey,” said Marlie Love.“Becoming part of the FOX SOUL family will allow us to continue to share our passion for travel, while bringing the experiences of Black travelers to a broader audience. We hope to inspire new adventures among our community and showcase the importance of inclusive and safe travel for all.”The addition of "TWB with Anthony and Marlie" to FOX SOUL comes as part of a recent distribution deal with Seattle-based Converge Media, which expands the network's offerings and further solidifies their position as leaders in Black-centered media."Traveling While Black is a perfect fit for Fox Soul," said D'Artagnan Bebel, General Manager and Head of Programming for FOX SOUL. "We are pleased to add Anthony and Marlie Love to our program offerings."“TWB with Anthony and Marlie” will explore destinations across the U.S. and beyond, with a focus on fostering safe, inclusive and enriching travel for the Black community and its allies. Audiences can look forward to the addition of new segments including“TWB Travel Tips,”“Where Are You Traveling While Black?” and more.About TWB :Marlie and Anthony Love are content creators, travel experts, and founders of TWB – a media collective dedicated to inclusive travel and educational content. After meeting in their home state of Missouri, The Loves discovered their love for traveling together and began to document their journeys upon relocating to the Pacific Northwest. Inspired by the historical Negro Motorist Green Book, they launched their channel“Traveling While Black” to inspire safe and inclusive travel for the Black community and their allies as they explored new destinations. Their YouTube Channel has since produced more than 150 episodes – serving as a vital resource for BIPOC travelers, hospitality brands, and travel regions worldwide – and The Loves' work has been featured in Travel + Leisure, The Seattle Times, Travel Noire and on The Drew Barrymore Show.For more information, please contact:Dana English - The Plain English Consultant, 814/558-8435...About FOX SOUL:FOX SOUL is a streaming platform dedicated to Black culture and entertainment. The platform offers a variety of programming, including talk shows, documentaries, movies, and scripted series. FOX SOUL aims to celebrate Black excellence and provide a space for Black voices to be heard.

