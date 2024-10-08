Capstone Partners Sees Niche Construction Safety Management Services Gaining Traction In M&A Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Safe T Professionals' recent by a strategic partner marks Capstone's second transaction in the safety sub-sector within the past twelve months; strategic acquirers leading interest

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle investment firm, sees growth ahead for safety management space with the recent investment in Safe T Professionals -a construction-focused safety management consulting firm-by a strategic partner.

Capstone advised Safe T Professionals on the transaction and says the deal reflects increasing outsourced safety management consulting and services among facility stakeholders, which has directly influenced the sector's M&A environment. This is Capstone's second completed transaction in the past 12 months in the safety management and consulting space, following the acquisition of worksite safety consulting firm HazTek by Code Red Safety . Both transactions were completed with strategic partners looking to capitalize on the tailwinds and add complementary safety expertise to their current service offering.

highlights the evolving and complex safety regulations that are increasingly incentivizing facility stakeholders, contractors and EHS departments to outsource comprehensive safety management services. Given the elevated demand, the report projected that strategic and private equity buyers' investment appetite is expected to continue to rebound into 2025 and beyond. The current valuation environment has fared well for prospective sellers as competition among buyers and valuations have remained strong.



Founded in 2011 and based in Chandler, AZ, Safe T Professionals is a leader in safety consulting and manager outsourcing. The company provides safety training, oversight, reporting, and management of all third-party contractors to assist in large-scale construction projects, ongoing maintenance, and repairs at industrial facilities. With an established specialty in the semiconductor and EV industries, Safe T Professionals represents some of these industries' largest global companies.

"This is the second client providing outsourced safety management that Capstone Partners has advised in the past year," said Chris Cardinale, Director at Capstone Partners. "We are witnessing intense interest in safety consulting/management companies from ancillary sectors including risk management, safety equipment rental/turnaround services, safety products distribution, and janitorial/sanitation products and services. This interest reflects the mission-critical nature these services represent as a jumping off point for related products and services."

