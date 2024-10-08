UNITS® Places Among Best On Franchise Times Top 400 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Moving and Portable Storage Company Once Again Recognized Among Best Franchise Systems in the Country

CHARLESTON, SC., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is excited to announce its placement on Franchise Times Top 400 list . Units proudly ranked at #394 this year among largest U.S.-based franchise systems. It's the second year in a row that Units has been recognized in the Top 400.

The list is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort by Franchise Times. It is a ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. Though inflation declined at a snail's pace last year, by category, nearly all industries grew sales, with just two, real estate and business services, experiencing a decline, according to the research conducted by Franchise Times.

"We're very proud to once again be honored as one of the top franchise companies in the country," said Michael McAlhany, CEO and Founder of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage. "Units has always strived to deliver a reliable and quality service to its customers, while growing our presence. It's a true dedication to our franchise owners and our fantastic team."

UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

is one of the industry leaders when it comes to relocation and storage solutions. The company saw a 27.9%-unit growth over the past year and did over $64 million in sales. Their extensive menu of offerings spans self-storage, on-site storage, self-service moving, and long-distance relocations. Servicing over 3,000 cities across the U.S., Units has helped customers while developing relationships and building strong ties to their individual communities.

To learn more about Units please visit .

To view the entire Top 400 list, see .

ABOUT UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission is to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction.



The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft. lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ROBO Delivery System is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 3,000 cities in over 30 states throughout North America and continues to grow. Please visit for more information.

Media Contact:

Mike Toper

[email protected]

(919) 813-6511

SOURCE Units Moving & Portable Storage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED