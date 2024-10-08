عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From September 30Th To October 04Th, 2024


10/8/2024 12:01:41 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 08th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From September 30 th to October 04 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 30th to October 04th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 214 864 105,84130 XPAR
VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 97 239 105,71300 CEUX
VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 16 885 105,65950 TQEX
VINCI 30/09/2024 FR0000125486 19 012 105,65770 AQEU
VINCI 01/10/2024 FR0000125486 36 749 104,74450 XPAR
VINCI 01/10/2024 FR0000125486 16 111 104,80360 CEUX
VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 15 000 104,36137 AQEU
VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 75 000 104,35837 CCXE
VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 10 000 104,35796 TQEX
VINCI 02/10/2024 FR0000125486 200 000 104,36840 XPAR
VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 66 809 103,05830 XPAR
VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 25 463 102,84920 CEUX
VINCI 03/10/2024 FR0000125486 10 728 102,96730 TQEX
VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 135 735 104,61996 XPAR
VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 157 104,23540 CEUX
VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 16 108 104,62820 TQEX
VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 8 000 104,76028 AQEU
VINCI 04/10/2024 FR0000125486 43 000 104,85242 CCXE
TOTAL 1 025 860 104,7894

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 30 09 24 to 04 10 24vGB

MENAFN08102024004107003653ID1108758320


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search