ED's Summon To Manipur Cong President Is Political Vendetta: Congress

Imphal, Oct 8 (IANS) Manipur Pradesh Congress on Tuesday strongly condemned the sending summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to state party President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and claimed that it is the"action as of vendetta".

Manipur Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupendra Meitei said that Manipur Congress President Meghachandra Singh has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the double-engine BJP governments, at the Centre and in the state.

“Meghachandra Singh has been the voice of the people of Manipur by exposing the failure of the double engine governments, in the manner in which the ongoing turmoil has destroyed Manipur since May 2023,” Bupendra Meitei told the media.

He said that on Monday Meghachandra Singh had received and seen a summon from Special Task Force, Enforcement Directorate Headquarters, New Delhi, at his home.

“As he received the ED summons on Monday in Manipur for his appearance on Monday (October 7) in New Delhi, it was not possible for him to be present in New Delhi on Monday itself,” the Congress spokesman said.

Alleging that this action (Ed summon) is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment and revenge, Bupendra Meitei said that this summons sent to cover up the Union government's colossal failures in the state, which has been reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since the ethnic crisis blew up 17 months back.

“Through intimidation, Congress would never be silenced,” he said.

Meghachandra Singh, also an MLA, separately said that after receiving the ED summons, he was very surprised.

“I am surprised and confused about how and why I got a summon letter from ED...", the Congress leader said in a post on the X.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote on X: "K. Meghachandra Singh, MLA, and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing how they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023."

"Today he has received a summons from the ED. This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge. This action is to cover up the Union government's colossal failures in the state-reflected in PM Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months ago. Those who are afraid to intimidate, Congress will never be silenced," he said.