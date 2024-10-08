Kumo AI Crowned A Winner In The 2024 A.I. Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumo AI

has been announced as a winner in The 2024 A.I. Awards

program, in the Most Innovative AI

category. The A.I. Awards recognize and reward excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.

Lead Judge, Maneet Bansal, said: "Kumo AI has truly redefined predictive modeling and data science with their innovative SaaS platform, leveraging cutting-edge Graph Neural Networks and Generative AI to deliver rapid, highly accurate insights. Their end-to-end solution accelerates decision making across industries, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven business transformation. Kumo AI's impact on operational efficiency and data science automation is nothing short of ground-breaking and has really impressed the panel of Judges at The A.I. Awards."

Vanja Josifovski, CEO of Kumo AI, said: "We are honored and delighted to be declared a winner of the Most Innovative AI Technology category in The 2024 A.I. Awards. Winning this award is a wonderful reward for our team's hard work and dedication to driving our industry forward using the power of AI. I'd like to thank them, and our partners and customers for helping to make this possible, and offer our congratulations to our fellow winners across the other categories."

What sets Kumo AI apart from other solutions is its seamless, end-to-end predictive modeling workflow. Many AI solutions focus on specific parts of the data science pipeline or require manual intervention during certain stages. Kumo, however, streamlines the entire process, using graph transformer technologies, LLMs, and automated feature engineering. Kumo supports data scientists from data extraction to model evaluation and deployment. This integrated approach enables data scientists and business leaders alike to focus on value creation.

For example, Yieldmo , an advertising technology company, saw a 20% improvement in targeting accuracy using Kumo AI predictive models, which led to a 15% improvement in click-through-rate. Further, a U.S. financial institution

achieved 70% greater accuracy in its "Next Best Action" predictive models in 5 days, demonstrating the platform's ability to produce highly effective results rapidly. In another instance, iFood , a leading food delivery service in Latin America, doubled the effectiveness of its new merchant recommendations using Kumo, further highlighting the tangible business impact of the technology.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "All of our winners have shown a remarkable level of ingenuity and dedication towards harnessing cloud AI to improve processes and outcomes for organizations across the world. Kumo AI fully embodies these attributes and is

a worthy winner. We congratulate both them, and the other winners, and are excited to see what new innovations are in store for 2025 and beyond."

Learn more about Kumo's announcement on its blog .

About Kumo AI: Kumo AI is a predictive modeling platform that empowers data scientists to quickly build highly accurate models. Kumo supports useful, proven AI scenarios like recommendations, personalized communications, next best action, and more. Using the entirety of the data warehouse, composed of multiple tables of structured and unstructured data, Kumo uniquely combines pre-trained LLMs for processing textual and image data with graph transformers. This produces highly accurate predictions and eliminates feature engineering and training set generation. Kumo accelerates predictive model creation from months to days, and improves model performance by double digits.

SOURCE Kumo

