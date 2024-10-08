Avive Solutions Selected As Preferred Provider For NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition Aeds For Youth Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc. ( ), a leader in innovative AED technology, is proud to announce its selection as a Preferred Provider in the NFL's Smart Heart Sports Coalition "AEDs for Youth" program . This national initiative aims to ensure K-12 and youth sports organizations have access to affordable lifesaving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to protect against Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) when and where they are needed most.

As part of the AEDs for Youth program, Avive's state-of-the-art Avive Connect AED and exclusive, discounted product bundles for schools and athletics will empower educators, school staff, students, coaches and athletes to respond swiftly to Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive offers revolutionary features, including smart connectivity, real-time data sharing and advanced rescue support technology in the smallest, lightest, FDA-approved AED to help save lives and improve emergency preparedness.

The Need for AEDs in Schools and Sports: Addressing Critical Gaps

While the average survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests is only 10%, the chances of survival rise to approximately 70% for individuals experiencing SCA at schools equipped with accessible AEDs and trained responders. Despite SCA being the leading cause of death on school campuses, only 50% of states currently mandate AEDs and CPR/AED training in schools. The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is on a mission to change this by advocating for legislation that will ensure every school and youth sports program implements best practices to save lives.

Avive's Commitment to Youth and Athlete Safety

"We are honored to partner with the Smart Heart Sports Coalition in our shared mission to prepare schools and youth sports organizations for cardiac emergencies." said Sameer Jafri, CEO of Avive Solutions . "By offering our smart, connected AED technology to this program, we aim to elevate safety standards and help ensure AEDs are accessible, providing peace of mind where young people live, learn and compete."

Eligible schools and youth sports organizations can now take advantage of the AEDs for Youth program by purchasing specialized Avive Connect AED bundles at exclusive discounted rates. These bundles include everything needed to ensure a fully equipped, lifesaving response system is available wherever youth gather, learn and play. To learn more and access discounted packages available through the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, K-12 schools and youth sports organizations may visit

avive/smart-heart-sports-coalition .

Protecting Lives of Youth Nationwide with the AEDs for Youth Program

The AEDs for Youth program seeks to equip all K-12 schools and youth sports facilities nationwide with lifesaving AEDs, while raising awareness about SCA preparedness, CPR, and AED training. Composed of major U.S. sports leagues and top SCA organizations, the Coalition is committed to encouraging legislation in all 50 states to mandate AED availability, CPR/AED training and Emergency Action Plans in schools and school athletic programs.

"As an organization dedicated to preventing Sudden Cardiac Arrest and death in children and young adults, we advocate how critical access to AEDs is in saving lives," shared Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch and Smart Heart Sports Coalition member. "By offering discounted pricing on AEDs, accessories and device management, we're breaking down barriers and empowering schools and youth sports organizations to make cardiac emergency preparedness a top priority. This program is a proactive measure aimed at preventing tragedies and ensuring safer spaces for our youth."

For more information on the AEDs for Youth program, visit

avive/smart-heart-sports-coalition or smartheartsports .

About Avive Solutions

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Bay Area-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at .

