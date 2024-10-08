Global Cut Flowers Market Set To Attain Valuation Of US$ 53.07 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cut flowers is thriving in 2023, driven by sustainability and local sourcing demands. Companies are innovating with eco-friendly practices and technologies to enhance resilience against climate change, creating lucrative opportunities for those prioritizing green solutions and local support. New Delhi, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cut flowers market generated revenue of US$ 31.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 53.07 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The cut flowers market in 2023 presents a vibrant landscape, driven by a strong consumer shift towards sustainability and local sourcing, alongside resilience efforts against climate change. The market's value is projected to reach $53.70 billion globally, fueled by increasing demand for eco-friendly products. Consumers are investing in sustainably grown flowers, with sales of certified organic blooms reaching $500 million in North America alone. The rise in eco-conscious buying is further evidenced by over 4,000 florists worldwide adopting green certifications. Additionally, the market for locally sourced flowers, valued at $6 billion in Europe, underscores a robust commitment to reducing carbon footprints and supporting local agriculture. Download Free Sample Copy of the Report: Several companies in the cut flowers market are capitalizing on these trends with innovative strategies. In 2023, "Floom" launched a new line focusing exclusively on locally grown, seasonal flowers in the UK, enhancing their green credentials. Meanwhile, U.S.-based "UrbanStems" introduced a subscription service featuring 100% sustainable packaging and delivery methods. In the Netherlands, "FloraHolland" invested in solar-powered greenhouses for year-round, climate-resilient flower production, reducing their environmental impact and ensuring supply continuity. "Proflora" in Colombia announced a partnership with local growers to expand their range of certified eco-friendly flowers, while "Interflora" launched an initiative to incorporate electric vehicles in their delivery fleet across major European cities, highlighting their commitment to reducing emissions. The future of the cut flowers market lies in its adaptability and commitment to sustainability amidst climate challenges. With technological innovations in cultivation and logistics, the market is poised for growth. The use of smart farming techniques, such as precision agriculture, is expected to boost yield efficiency significantly. Furthermore, as consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly and locally sourced options, companies that align with these values are likely to see increased market share and profitability. Key Findings in Cut Flowers Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 53.07 Billion CAGR 5.8% Largest Region (2023) Europe (57.4%) By Type Rose (41.9%) By Application Commercial (83.6%) By Flower Color Purple, Lavander, and Blue (32.7%) By Distribution Channel Online (83.3%) Top Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly floral products.

Rising disposable incomes leading to higher spending on luxury items. Growth in e-commerce platforms facilitating easier access to floral products. Top Trends

Popularity of locally sourced and seasonal flowers among eco-conscious consumers.

Integration of technology in supply chain for better inventory management. Growing preference for personalized and customized floral arrangements. Top Challenges

Climate change impacting flower production and supply chain stability.

High transportation costs affecting the pricing of imported flowers. Regulatory challenges related to pesticide use and environmental standards.

Cut Flowers Market Trade Analysis

The global cut flowers market is a dynamic and intricate network of international trade, with import and export trends offering a clear view of its economic vitality. In 2022, the global export value of cut flowers and flower buds soared beyond $10.1 billion, showcasing the industry's expansive reach. The Netherlands, a traditional powerhouse in floriculture, led these exports with a commanding 46.70% share of the market. Despite this dominance, there has been a slight decline in its market share, down from 58% in previous years, signaling a shift towards a more diversified global market. The United States stands as the largest importer, accounting for 26.68% of the global imports, with a significant influx of flowers through Miami International Airport and PortMiami, highlighting the country's insatiable appetite for fresh blooms.

Key Exporting Countries Colombia and Ecuador are Shaping the Cut Flowers Market

Key exporting countries beyond the Netherlands have carved out substantial niches in the global market. Colombia and Ecuador are noteworthy players, holding 15% and 9% of the market share, respectively. These nations benefit from favorable climatic conditions for flower cultivation, which, coupled with strategic trade agreements and advancements in floriculture technology, have bolstered their export capabilities. Kenya and Ethiopia are also emerging as significant contributors, with 7% and 2% shares respectively, driven by their competitive cost structures and growing floriculture expertise. These countries have successfully tapped into the global demand, leveraging their geographical and economic advantages to expand their presence in the international cut flowers market.

Consumption patterns in the market are influenced by a blend of cultural, economic, and social factors. In the United States, the demand for cut flowers is robust, with imports satisfying approximately 80% of the domestic consumption. Roses remain the most popular choice among American consumers, followed by ferns and mixed bouquets. This preference is reflected in the significant volume of roses imported annually, underscoring the flower's enduring appeal for occasions ranging from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day and beyond. The consumption of cut flowers is not merely a matter of aesthetics but is deeply rooted in social customs and traditions, which continue to fuel the industry's growth.

Consumption Patterns

The cut flowers market is witnessing a transformation in its trade and consumption dynamics, propelled by evolving consumer preferences and the globalization of supply chains. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer delivery models has revolutionized the way flowers are purchased, offering consumers the convenience of fresh blooms delivered to their doorstep. This shift towards online platforms is expected to continue, potentially reshaping the traditional retail landscape of the market. As the industry adapts to these changes, the focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing is becoming increasingly pronounced, with consumers showing a marked preference for environmentally responsible products. This consumer-driven demand for sustainability is prompting exporters and importers alike to reevaluate their practices, ensuring that the beauty of cut flowers does not come at the expense of the planet's health.

Rose Control Over 41.8% Revenue Share of Cut Flowers Market

Roses have established themselves as the leading force in the global cut flower industry, dominating production, trade, and consumption volumes worldwide. Annually, it is estimated that over 20 billion rose stems are produced to meet global demand. The Netherlands stands as a major player, with its flower auctions like Royal FloraHolland processing approximately 4.7 billion rose stems each year, serving as a central hub for international distribution. Kenya, a key exporter, contributes significantly with over 125,000 tons of roses exported annually, primarily to European markets. Colombia and Ecuador also have substantial rose exports, collectively shipping billions of stems worldwide due to their ideal growing conditions. The global trade value of cut roses surpasses $5 billion annually, underscoring their economic impact on the floriculture industry.

Consumer demand for roses is robust and spans across various cultures and occasions in the global cut flowers market. In the United States, over 250 million roses are produced for Valentine's Day alone, reflecting the flower's symbolic association with love and affection. China's rose consumption has been rapidly increasing, with over 2 billion stems consumed annually, fueled by growing urbanization and affluence. The area dedicated to rose cultivation globally exceeds 50,000 hectares, reflecting the extensive agricultural resources committed to rose production. In the aromatherapy and cosmetics industry, around 5 tons of rose oil are produced annually from distilling roses, highlighting the flower's versatility beyond ornamental use. Additionally, technological advancements have introduced over 30,000 rose varieties to the market, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Netherlands' Schiphol Airport handles over 100,000 tons of flower cargo annually, a significant portion of which comprises roses, illustrating the logistical scale of the rose trade. Furthermore, Ethiopia has emerged as a growing exporter, shipping over 70,000 tons of roses annually. These statistics collectively showcase the unparalleled dominance of roses in the cut flower industry, driving global trade, shaping agricultural practices, and fulfilling consumer desires worldwide.

Europe Continue to Lead the Cut Flowers Market, Projected to Capture More than 57.4% Revenue Share

Europe continues to assert its dominance in the global cut flowers market, supported by advanced horticultural practices, a favorable climate in certain regions, and a strong tradition of floriculture. In 2023, the continent's total production of cut flowers reached approximately 9 billion stems, reflecting sustained growth in the industry. The European cut flower sector employs over 200,000 people, contributing significantly to the economies of key producing countries. Investments in innovative cultivation technologies, such as hydroponics and climate-controlled greenhouses, have enhanced production efficiency and flower quality across Europe.

The Netherlands remains the epicenter of Europe's cut flowers market, producing over 4.5 billion flower stems annually. Renowned for its tulip cultivation, the country dedicates around 10,000 hectares of land to flower production. The Royal FloraHolland flower auction in Aalsmeer handles more than 20 million flowers daily, serving as a global trading hub. Germany, another significant player, cultivates approximately 800 million flower stems per year, focusing on roses, lilies, and chrysanthemums. Italy and Spain contribute notably as well, with Italy producing around 1 billion flower stems annually, emphasizing roses and carnations, while Spain produces over 700 million stems, including gerberas and decorative foliage. France adds to the mix with its lavender and rose production, amounting to about 500 million stems each year.

Europe's strategic position and efficient logistics facilitate robust export activities. The Netherlands alone exported cut flowers valued at approximately €6.2 billion in 2023, reaching markets in over 100 countries. The UK, despite its own production of around 300 million flower stems annually, imported flowers worth nearly £900 million, predominantly from the Netherlands. Belgium and Denmark are also key exporters, with Belgium exporting flowers and plants valued at €900 million, and Denmark shipping out products worth €600 million in 2023. Top production flowers across Europe include tulips, with an annual production of over 2 billion stems, roses at 1.5 billion stems, chrysanthemums at 1 billion stems, lilies at 750 million stems, and gerberas at 500 million stems in the cut flowers market.

Global Cut Flowers Market Key Players



Afriflora Sher

Dümmen Orange

Karen Roses

MultiFlora

Oserian

Rosebud Limited

Selecta one

The Kariki Group

The Queen's Flowers

Washington Bulb Co., Inc. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type



Rose

Chrysanthemum

Carnation

Gerbera

Anthurium

Orchids

Gladiolus

Tuberose Others

By Application



Home

Commercial



Restaurants & Cafes



Hotels



Airports



Wedding Destinations



Salon Others

By Flower Color



White

Purple, Lavender or Blue

Yellow or orange Red pink

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Store/Florists

By Region



North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America APAC

