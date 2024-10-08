عربي


Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


10/8/2024 11:46:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
ISIN IS0000036291 IS0000035574
Additional issuance (nominal) 320,000,000 313,000,000
Settlement date 10/09/2024 10/09/2024
Total outstanding (nominal) 47,410,000,000 60,412,000,000

