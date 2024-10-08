Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
Date
10/8/2024 11:46:29 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. October, at the price of accepted bids.
| Series
| RIKB 27 0415
| RIKB 35 0917
| ISIN
| IS0000036291
| IS0000035574
| Additional issuance (nominal)
| 320,000,000
| 313,000,000
| Settlement date
| 10/09/2024
| 10/09/2024
| Total outstanding (nominal)
| 47,410,000,000
| 60,412,000,000
