Prendio-Bioprocure Launches Prendiopay: Enabling Life Science Companies To Achieve Operational Excellence With A Complete Procure-To-Pay Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio-BioProcure , a leader in procurement solutions for the life science industry, is excited to launch PrendioPay , an integrated payment that evolves the operational reality that most biotech companies face in their business today – separate systems, separate data sets, separate audit trails – as they go through the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes. Designed specifically for the unique needs of biotech's and their suppliers, PrendioPay will offer enhanced payment control, real-time fund visibility, and seamless ERP integration within Prendio's industry leading procurement platform.

PrendioPay is designed for biotech and pharma companies that scale from their earliest stages. We are honored to be partners with some of the most successful biotech companies the industry has ever seen. Our history of partnership has given us the opportunity and privilege of collaborating with nearly 400 biotech companies today. This experience has provided us with unique insights into the evolving needs of high-growth biotech companies. We are energized to provide increased utility to all our current and future customers across their company lifecycle. Whether managing a single lab or multiple locations, the platform will simplify the P2P processes with the fully integrated PrendioPay module, allowing companies to focus more of their time and energy on their science.

"Prendio-BioProcure, is the leading full-stack procure-to-pay software for the life sciences industry. Trusted by top biotech companies, it streamlines complex procurement with a user-friendly, configurable system, ensuring unmatched efficiency and compliance."- Chris Lindblom Vice President of Finance and Operations, IFM Therapeutics, LLC .

Key features of PrendioPay will include:



Real-Time ERP Integration : Instantly sync financial data and procurement operations for seamless and secure payment processes.

Customizable Approval Flows : Tailor payment approval processes to meet the specific needs of your organization.

Fast and Secure Payments : Ensure suppliers receive timely payments via their preferred methods for accurate, efficient transactions.

Comprehensive Reporting & Analytics: Gain valuable insights into payment and procurement efficiency through detailed reporting and real-time status updates, empowering better decision-making. Security & Compliance:

PrendioPay is designed with the highest industry standards, ensuring full compliance with life science regulations and safeguarding sensitive financial data.

"PrendioPay enables an end-to-end P2P solution for biotech companies looking to streamline procurement operations," said Micah Litow, Chief Product and Solutions Officer at Prendio-BioProcure. "By seamlessly integrating into your procurement tool, PrendioPay automates payments, reduces inefficiencies, and provides real-time tracking from requisition to final payment. This allows our clients to maintain control over spending while focusing more on innovation and research. It's a key milestone in our mission to support innovative biotech companies."

Unlock the power of PrendioPay – Simplify your procurement process. For more information and to sign up, visit: PrendioPay .

About Prendio-BioProcure:



Prendio-BioProcure is a specialized procurement platform designed exclusively for the biotech industry. With a user-friendly interface and advanced features, Prendio streamlines the purchasing process, ensuring compliance and efficiency. Prendio-BioProcure is an affordable, intuitive, and scalable solution designed to accelerate the progress of life science teams everywhere. For more information, visit .

