US Technology Leaders Tap NVIDIA AI Software To Transform World’S Industries

AT&T, Lowe's, University of Florida Among First Organizations Using NVIDIA NeMo



Accenture, Deloitte, Quantiphi, SoftServe Tap NVIDIA NeMo, NIM Microservices and NIM Agent Blueprints to Create Custom Generative AI Agents for Clients Cloudera, DataStax, Cloud, NetApp, SAP, ServiceNow, Teradata Advance Data and AI Platforms With NIM



WASHINGTON, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA AI Summit - NVIDIA today announced it is teaming with U.S. leaders to help organizations create custom AI applications and transform the world's industries using the latest NVIDIA NIMTM Agent Blueprints and NVIDIA NeMo TM and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

Across industries, organizations like AT&T, Lowe's and the University of Florida are using the microservices to create their own data-driven AI flywheels to power custom generative AI applications.

U.S. technology consulting leaders Accenture, Deloitte, Quantiphi and SoftServe are adopting NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints and NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices to help clients in healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and retail create custom generative AI agents and copilots.

Data and AI platform leaders Cadence , Cloudera , DataStax, Google Cloud , NetApp, SAP, ServiceNow and Teradata are advancing their data and AI platforms with NVIDIA NIM.

“AI is driving transformation and shaping the future of global industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“In collaboration with U.S. companies, universities and government agencies, NVIDIA will help advance AI adoption to boost productivity and drive economic growth.”

NVIDIA NeMo Microservices for Precision-Tailored Generative AI

NVIDIA NeMo microservices support end-to-end model customization workflows and the development of AI agents to help enterprises bring custom generative AI applications to market faster, reducing development costs.

New NeMo microservices - NeMo Customizer, NeMo Evaluator and NeMo Guardrails - can be paired with NIM microservices to help developers easily curate data at scale, customize and evaluate models, and manage responses to align with business objectives. Developers can then seamlessly deploy a custom NIM microservice across any GPU-accelerated cloud, data center or workstation.

New NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint for Software Security Now Available

To provide a jump-start for developers, NVIDIA offers NIM Agent Blueprints - reference workflows that provide a guide for developing applications built with NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices.

NIM Agent Blueprints help accelerate AI deployments for key enterprise use cases, including drug discovery, customer service and data extraction. A new blueprint for software container security is available today.

Developers can experiment with NeMo and NIM microservices, as well as NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, at no charge. Enterprises can deploy applications in production with enterprise-grade security, support and stability through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

NVIDIA Microservices Build Custom AI Agents for Industries

Leaders across industries are using NVIDIA AI to improve telecommunications, education and security.



AT&T is working with Quantiphi to build a conversational platform, using NVIDIA NIM, that can support employees with software development, network engineering and financial services tasks.

The University of Florida has adopted NVIDIA NIM and NeMo to advance its learning management system, based on retrieval-augmented generation, that helps teaching assistants improve student success and retention. Lowe's, a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company, is exploring the use of NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices to improve experiences for associates and customers and enhance productivity of their store associates. For example, the retailer is leveraging NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails to enhance the safety and security of its generative AI solution platform.



Global Consulting Giants Accelerate AI Adoption With NeMo

NVIDIA global service provider and service delivery partners are helping companies across industries use NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices and NIM Agent Blueprints to build custom AI applications that tap into business data.





Accenture is helping clients build domain-specific AI agents using NVIDIA NeMo and NIM microservices through its AI RefineryTM and the Accenture NVIDIA Business Group .

Deloitte is integrating the latest NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint into its cybersecurity solutions, which will help enterprises accelerate software vulnerability analysis and mitigation at scale. SoftServe's generative AI Industrial Assistant, which uses NeMo and NIM microservices, improves safety and efficiency in industrial manufacturing by making equipment manuals more accessible and providing factory workers real-time guidance on troubleshooting and maintenance.



Data and AI Platforms Advance Insight With NeMo and NIM Microservices

NVIDIA AI ecosystem partners Cadence, Cloudera, DataStax, Google Cloud, NetApp, SAP, ServiceNow and Teradata are using NeMo and NIM microservices to build customized generative AI applications with optimized inference.



Cloudera today unveiled an AI Inference Service with embedded NIM that will allow developers to build, customize and deploy enterprise-grade large language models with up to 36x faster inference performance.

Google Cloud is integrating NIM into Google Kubernetes Engine to provide enterprise customers with a simplified path for deploying optimized models directly from the Google Cloud Marketplace.

SAP will use NIM microservices to deploy custom generative AI applications for its clients.

ServiceNow is one of the first to adopt NeMo and NIM microservices, and recently announced its plans to also adopt NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to power generative AI use cases for several U.S. government agencies. ServiceNow's technology also enables organizations to create custom generative AI agents that can reinvent work across the entire enterprise. Teradata is integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise into its Vantage platform to enable more efficient development and deployment of trusted generative AI applications.



