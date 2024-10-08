Los Defensores Launches 'Siempre Contigo' Community Initiative With Philanthropic Grants To Houston Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading brand connecting the Hispanic community to service providers partners with nonprofit organizations BakerRipley and the Houston Food Bank

- Nicole Cordero, VP of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Los DefensoresHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Defensores , the first nationwide brand dedicated to serving the Hispanic community by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Houston, Texas. This exciting expansion comes as part of the organization's larger commitment to supporting local communities through its "Siempre Contigo " (Always with You) community initiative, an ongoing philanthropic program aimed at giving back to the community.To mark the launch of Los Defensores“Siempre Contigo,” the company is awarding $40,000 in philanthropic grants to two key Houston-based nonprofit organizations: BakerRipley and the Houston Food Bank. These grants represent a significant milestone in the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, underscoring its dedication to uplifting the communities it serves. The check presentations will be held on October 18th at Xochi Restaurant in Houston.In honor of its 40th anniversary, Los Defensores recently granted over $50K to the Blanca and Jaime Jarrín Foundation and Dolores Huerta Foundation, a testament to the company's long-standing commitment to giving back to the community. This grant marks the inaugural donation of the "Siempre Contigo" community initiative, a program designed to support and uplift underserved communities as part of Los Defensores' broader philanthropic efforts.The timing of the Houston office launch aligns with the culmination of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the community's culture, contributions, and achievements in the United States. As part of this celebration, Los Defensores is reinforcing its commitment to the people of Houston by focusing on critical issues like food insecurity and community empowerment through strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations.“We are excited to deepen our presence in Houston and extend access to essential legal services across its vibrant and diverse communities,” said Nicole Cordero, VP of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores.“Our commitment also includes supporting the community in areas where critical needs arise, ensuring we make a meaningful impact.”The $40,000 grants are just the beginning of Los Defensores' long-term strategy to make a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. The company's new Houston office will serve as a hub for future philanthropic efforts and a base for Los Defensores to connect Houston's growing Hispanic population with quality legal services.Founded 40 years ago, Los Defensores has been a trusted resource and preferred brand for the Hispanic community, providing a connection to legal services that address the unique needs of Spanish-speaking individuals. With a commitment to community engagement and support, Los Defensores continues to expand its reach through strategic initiatives like "Siempre Contigo."About Los DefensoresLos Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free legal consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.

