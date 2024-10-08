Knowrx Appoints Denise N. Bronner, Ph.D., And Tarul Kode, Pharmd, To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

knowRX Health

Denise N Bronner, PhD., Board of Directors, knowRX Health

Tarul Kode, PharmD, Board of Directors, knowRX Health

knowRX appoints two new board members to drive innovation, inclusion, and personalized patient care in digital health. #Leadership #DigitalHealth #CHR

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- knowRx, the leading digital empowering individuals with personalized healthcare through its AI-driven Consumer Health Record (CHR) , is proud to announce the appointment of Denise N. Bronner, Ph.D. , and Tarul Kode, PharmD , to its Board of Directors. These additions bring extensive experience in the advancement of health equity, data science, and technology innovation to support knowRX's mission of transforming healthcare.Denise N. Bronner, Ph.D. has a strong health policy and advocacy background, focusing on improving access to quality healthcare for underserved communities. With her vast experience in data analytics and health education, Dr. Bronner will provide valuable insights to enhance knowRX's initiatives in equitable healthcare delivery. Her role on the board will be instrumental in guiding the company's efforts to integrate real-world data into patient care, helping to bridge gaps in healthcare access and outcomes.Tarul Kode, PharmD, a seasoned pharmacy and healthcare technology executive, brings strategic planning, partnerships, clinical data integration, and product development expertise. Dr. Kode possesses a deep understanding of patient-centered innovation, digital health solutions, and medication management, aligning with knowRX's goal of optimizing medication adherence. Her expertise will guide the technological evolution of knowRX's Consumer Health Record platform and contribute to advancing its data-driven healthcare solutions."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Denise N. Bronner and Dr. Tarul Kode to our Board of Directors,” said David S. Franklin, Founder & CEO of knowRX.“Their combined expertise in healthcare policy, pharmacy practice, and strategic technology development aligns perfectly with our mission to make personalized healthcare accessible to all. Together, they will help guide knowRX in driving health equity and innovation in our platform."As knowRX continues to expand its footprint in the digital health sector, the experience and strategic insight of Dr. Bronner and Dr. Kode will be invaluable in scaling the platform's reach and impact. With their support, knowRX aims to further its mission of improving medication adherence, enhancing patient-provider communication, and delivering personalized, AI-powered health insights.For more information about knowRX and its initiatives, visit .About knowRX:knowRX is a digital health platform designed to empower individuals to take control of their health through an AI-powered Consumer Health Record (CHR). By integrating real-time data from wearable devices, patient-reported metrics, and clinical inputs, knowRX delivers personalized care insights, helping to improve health outcomes. Built on blockchain technology, the platform ensures secure, HIPAA-compliant data sharing between patients, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and payers.

David Franklin

knowRX Health

+1 617-945-6590

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.