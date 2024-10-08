Spin Master Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 30, 2024
Date
10/8/2024 11:16:45 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Q3 2024 conference Call
Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and
Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).
The call-in numbers for participants are (437) 900-0527
or 1 (888) 510-2154.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at
. Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.
SOURCE Spin Master Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN08102024003732001241ID1108758220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.