Celona And Hcltech Announce Strategic Global Partnership To Deliver Advanced Private 5G Solutions

CUPERTNO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, and HCLTech, a leading global company, announced a strategic partnership to jointly deliver advanced private 5G solutions to enterprises worldwide. This collaboration leverages Celona's innovative private 5G LAN offering and HCLTech's extensive experience in digital transformation to accelerate 4.0 initiatives across industries. The joint offering is designed to drive digital innovation and operational efficiencies across multiple sectors.



This partnership will focus on providing a comprehensive private network solution that combines Celona's cutting-edge private 5G technology with HCLTech's extensive digital portfolio which helps enterprises unlock the power of data and AI to build a digital culture and modernize all aspects of the business. HCLTech was among the first global system integrators to recognize that successful digital transformation programs need to be built on a foundation of robust and secure wireless connectivity, and have partnered with Celona to provide turnkey private 5G solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with HCLTech to accelerate the deployment of private 5G networks across the industries that need it most," said Sanjeet Pandit, Vice President of Global Sales, Celona. "This collaboration will enable us to offer tailored solutions that meet the unique connectivity needs for each target industry, driving innovation through automation and enhancing productivity on a global scale.”

"We look forward to offering best-in-class private network solutions together with Celona," said Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President, HCLTech. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering next-generation digital transformation solutions to our clients. By combining our expertise with Celona's advanced private 5G technology, we are poised to redefine connectivity and drive significant value for businesses worldwide."

The partnership between HCLTech and Celona marks a significant milestone in the advancement of private 5G, promising to revolutionize how industries leverage the latest in wireless connectivity to achieve their Industry 4.0 goals.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 219,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2024 totaled $13.4 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com .

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry's first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit .

