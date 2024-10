GCC Announces Q3 2024 Conference Call Details

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a call to review its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, will be released on Tuesday, October 22, after close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Maik Strecker, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407 0789 or +1 (201) 689 8562 for international calls. The conference ID is 13743118.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link .

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 3:00 p.m. (ET) until October 30 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 13743118 . Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

MX +52 (614) 442 3176

US + 1 (303) 739 5943

...

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, coal and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.