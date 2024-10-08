(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Cardiac Monitoring Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population, the global remote cardiac monitoring market is experiencing remarkable growth and is projected to reach $6.21 billion by 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with forecasts indicating a market size of $13.92 billion by 2028, propelled by a CAGR of 22.4%. This bullish outlook is supported by increased healthcare infrastructure developments, heightened health awareness in emerging economies, and the surge in telehealth services.

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth

The remote cardiac monitoring sector's growth is driven by the escalation of cardiovascular disease prevalence, enhanced awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and significant advancements in healthcare technologies. Additionally, strategic acquisitions by major industry players are set to amplify the market capabilities, as evidenced by the acquisition of LindaCare Inc. by PrepMD RMS LLC, which boosts their portfolio of remote cardiac monitoring technologies.

Technological Innovations

Industry leaders are making pronounced investments in innovative technologies, including ultrasound systems with telemedicine capabilities, as seen with Royal Philips' recent release. Such advancements highlight the commitment to improving diagnostic imaging and facilitating real-time remote consultations, thereby enhancing patient care and expanding diagnostic capabilities.

Regional Market Overview

North America stood as the largest market for remote cardiac monitoring in 2023, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for the most rapid growth in the coming years. These regions, alongside others, are integral to the ongoing success and expansion of remote cardiac monitoring services globally.

About Remote Cardiac Monitoring

Remote cardiac monitoring represents an area of healthcare that utilizes advanced technology for continuous remote tracking of heart activity. Employing devices that range from wearable to implantable, the market is geared towards enhancing health outcomes and elevating the standard of cardiac care. Hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings are among the primary end users contributing to the growing demand for remote cardiac monitoring services.

The remote cardiac monitoring market, comprising innovative medical technologies and services, is crucial in the fight against cardiovascular diseases. As the industry progresses, these developments are invaluable to healthcare providers, patients, and the broader medical community in ensuring that cardiac health remains a top priority in an increasingly health-conscious world.

