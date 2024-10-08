Multisynq Launches M4unity: The Future Of Multiplayer Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M4Unity delivers seamless, decentralized multiplayer development with no servers or netcode, offering ultra-low latency and streamlined game creation.

- John Payne, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Multisynq is excited to announce the launch of M4Unity, the latest version of the groundbreaking decentralized infrastructure for Unity developers. This update introduces several key enhancements that make building complex, real-time multiplayer experiences more accessible, including a powerful Synchronized Variables system, an enhanced Build Assistant, and optimized scene loading processes.Key Features of M4Unity v1.1:- Synchronized Variables: Streamline the process of real-time state synchronization across devices with the built-in SynqVar system, ensuring a perfectly synchronized experience for all players without the need for complex netcode.- Enhanced Build Assistant: Automate and simplify your build process, making it easier than ever to get your multiplayer game up and running.- Optimized Scene Loading: Experience smoother gameplay with intelligent scene loading techniques that enhance performance and reduce latency.- Seamless Transition for Developers: Effortlessly migrate existing projects from other frameworks like Photon and Mirror to Multisynq's decentralized network, simplifying the adoption process for developers accustomed to other frameworks."M4Unity represents an entirely new architectural approach to multiplayer game development," said John Payne, CEO of Multisynq. "By eliminating netcode and backend development, getting rid of the server while decentralizing its functions and providing a client deterministic architecture that is fast and easy for developers to use, we aid developers by improving performance with targets of 15-30ms latency, reducing time to market and capital costs and dramatically impacting game profitability by reducing operating costs by 90%."M4Unity is built on a decentralized infrastructure, eliminating the need for traditional server-based netcode and offering ultra-low latency targeted at 15-30ms. With this latest release, developers can leverage enhanced tools and features to bring their multiplayer visions to life faster and more efficiently. Our system enables synchronized, bit-identical simulations across all devices, ensuring that every player experiences the game world exactly as intended, without the lag or desynchronization issues common in server-based systems.By integrating directly with Unity, Multisynq provides a seamless development environment where real-time multiplayer experiences are not just possible but easy to implement. The new Synchronized Variables system takes the complexity out of real-time state management, while the Build Assistant and scene loading optimizations allow for a more streamlined development process. M4Unity sets a new standard for what developers can achieve in the multiplayer space.M4Unity is available now for Unity developers worldwide. Developers can easily integrate Multisynq into their existing projects, taking advantage of the seamless transition process that requires no complex netcode or server setup. Whether you are developing a small-scale multiplayer game or a large, complex simulation, Multisynq provides the tools you need to succeed in today's competitive market.The network features a straightforward pricing model, ensuring that developers can scale their projects without worrying about unexpected costs. By reducing traffic on the network through deterministic compute and decentralization and utilizing Multisynq Synchronizers instead of costly server architectures, overall costs are reduced by up to 90%. Pricing is simple, with no CCU charges. Developers just pay for what they use at $25/TB for games and $66/TB for business applications. And a generous free plan lets many developers operate for free forever.To support developers in their journey, Multisynq offers comprehensive documentation, tutorials, and community support. To learn more and get started with M4Unity, visit our website to get a free developer API key or join our community Discord .Multisynq is pioneering the future of decentralized collaborative applications, providing a robust, low-latency infrastructure for real-time synchronization across gaming, web apps, enterprise applications, and beyond. Our mission is to revolutionize digital interactions by leveraging the power of a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN).For more information about M4Unity, visit multisynq

