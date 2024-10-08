(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brings diverse transactional practice focused on capital markets and private M&A

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arinze Ike

joins Crowell & Moring's Corporate Group as a partner in the firm's New York

office, expanding the firm's transactional depth in securities and capital transactions.

Corporate Partner Arinze Ike Joins Crowell & Moring's New York Office

Ike's practice focuses on capital market transactions, including

structuring and leading offerings of high-yield and convertible debt, secondary equity offerings, secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based loans, Regulation D (private securities) offerings, exchange offers, consent

solicitations, and other public and private equity and debt offerings, crypto offerings, as well as seed investments

in hedge fund, venture capital fund, and private equity investment managers. Ike advises companies on

private mergers and acquisitions, including complex portfolio acquisitions, joint ventures, stock and asset purchases, and private equity and venture capital investments.

adds significant depth to our securities bench. But more importantly, his sweet spot is the same middle market space that we are focusing on,"

said John Koenigsknecht , co‐chair of Crowell & Moring's Corporate Group. "He helps expand the services we can provide clients and

further enhances Crowell's growing securities, capital markets, and private equity practices."

Ike is the latest addition to the firm's growing Corporate Group across its offices. Over the past year, the practice added new partners including Richard Holbrook , John Koenigsknecht ,

David Stone ,

and Elaine Taussig , as well as senior counsel Christopher Mendez . And in 2021, Crowell

with financial services firm Kibbe & Orbe, adding lawyers in London, New York, and Washington, D.C.



Ike was previously a partner at Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen. He brings approximately two decades of experience providing strategic counsel to national and international issuers, private equity funds, family offices, and financial institutions. He represented a lending arm of a hedge fund with over $60 billion in assets under management in connection with $125 million secured facility; advised

a family office as a lender in connection with $20 million accounts receivable based lending facilities; and advised a strategic port in connection with a $60 million project finance facility.

"Crowell provides a large, dynamic platform, offering an expanded suite of services to clients," Ike said. "I'm excited to represent portfolio companies and private equity firms on corporate matters while being able to offer diverse regulatory advice from one of the country's most recognized regulatory firms."

earned his law degree from Columbia Law School, and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and computer science from Duke University.

