Education Loan Finance Nears 10 Years In Student Loan And Refinancing Space, Reveals Brand Update

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award-Winning Student Loan Provider Re-Launches Website Under New, Abbreviated Name

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in 2015, Education Loan Finance, a nationwide consumer lending division of Tennessee-based

SouthEast Bank, has offered a range of award-winning student loan and refinancing products and services. However, Education Loan Finance, more commonly known as ELFI, has elected to make its abbreviated name permanent at the turn of the 2024-2025 academic year.

ELFI (pronounced el-fye) has steadily expanded its student loan offerings since its establishment nearly ten years ago. In 2016, ELFI launched a student loan refinancing program that has since neared $3 billion in student loan refinancing and consolidation loans. In 2019, ELFI began offering student and parent loans to finance postgraduate as well as postsecondary education.

"ELFI has grown to be a leader in the industry due to our competitive rates and flexible payments, and especially our award-winning customer service," says Chief Operating Officer Barbara Thomas. "Having a personalized experience is important because student lending products are some of the most complex consumer loans in the marketplace."

"Our student loan advisors are matched one-to-one with customers to help them navigate the entirety of the process. When customers call us, they reach someone who knows their name and understands their situation. Having a Student Loan Advisor from ELFI to make borrowing for your education easier? That's invaluable."

The update to ELFI's name, logo, and tagline ("Bringing your future into focus") is inspired by the company's historic mission to make student loans and refinancing simple and straightforward. Online browsers and current customers will continue to find ELFI at their long-standing website, , but will notice a new look and more streamlined experience as they explore ELFI's products and services.

"SouthEast Bank has built its brand on the importance of personal connection, and we want ELFI's next chapter to feel more representative of those roots," says Chief Marketing Officer Brenda Arndt. "We are sure to see mutual benefits as ELFI and SouthEast Bank continue to operate hand-in-hand."

ELFI expects no interruption to service to current customers during the transition, though its customer care team remain available to answer questions and concerns by call or text (1-844-601-ELFI) or email ([email protected] ).

About Education Loan Finance (ELFI)

ELFI is a nationwide student loan provider and refinance program offered by Tennessee-based SouthEast Bank. Since its launch in 2015, ELFI has helped borrowers with student loan refinancing and undergraduate, graduate, and parent private student loans. ELFI makes financing your future simple by offering easy payment options, affordable rates, and flexible terms in an application process that is transparent and secure. Learn more at Contacts:

Mary Seward

SouthEast Bank Marketing Manager

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#056876607264776145766a70716d6064767167646b6e2b666a68" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE ELFI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED