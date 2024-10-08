Salmar – Q3 2024 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2024 are:

Farming Central Norway: 38.2

Farming Northern Norway: Aker Ocean: 2.1

Icelandic Salmon: 1.8

Total: 60.3

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q3 2024 report will be released on Monday 18 November 2024 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act