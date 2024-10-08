Haryana: Residents Express Elation As BJP Secures Majority In Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark and is set to form the for the third straight term in Haryana. The people of Haryana are quite happy over the victory of the BJP in the assembly elections. Local residents spoke to IANS to share their joy over the BJP's success in the polls.

Birmati, a local resident stated,“I want to congratulate Modi Ji wholeheartedly. I'm happy that the BJP is coming to power for the third time. I received a loan and a plot of 30 yards, which has been very convenient. Narendra Modi Ji is truly doing excellent work, and I wish to see him continue this way.”

Another resident from Jhajjar shared his happiness about the BJP's win, saying, "The changes that have taken place in the last ten years since PM Modi took office make me very happy. Now we have online facilities, reducing the hassle of going to the market. Previously, we had to leave early in the morning and return late at night, but now the market is just ten kilometres away, making work quicker. I have an account and land, in which comes annual aid for small farmers. However, rising prices of fertilisers and seeds make farming challenging. I believe governments should help farmers with loan waivers and subsidies. The assistance of ₹6,000 per year has provided relief to small farmers.”

He further mentioned:“In villages, people are benefiting from Modi Ji's schemes, such as the free ration programme, which was a great help during the pandemic. Subsidies are also crucial for small farmers, but a lack of awareness prevents many from benefiting. The provision of toilets has made life easier for families. I believe India will become stronger during Modi Ji's tenure. When we compare our country to Pakistan and China, our situation is much better. In the coming times, India will rise to a top position globally.”

Sadhuram from Rohtak remarked,“The BJP has performed well. Thanks to PM Modi's efforts, Haryana is number one in terms of development in the country. People are receiving benefits in every sector, such as ration and housing for the poor.”

“The condition of the roads is outstanding. Older people who come to the city often find it hard to recognise where they are because the roads have improved significantly," he added.

Satveer, also from Rohtak district, said:“The BJP government is coming for the third time. Modi Ji's influence remains strong in Haryana. He has provided ₹2,000 in assistance to farmers, and this time, when the rains were delayed, he offered an additional ₹2,000. The situation of toilets in villages was poor before, and people had to go outside, leading to sanitation issues. Now, every home has a toilet. Farming was once very challenging, requiring loans at high interest. The government now provides farmers with full facilities. Interest-free loans are available through farmer credit cards, which is a great help. The annual ₹6,000 aid is a significant support for the poor.”

He concluded:“I am both a farmer and a former soldier, and my pension has also increased. There have been substantial changes in the country in the last ten years since Modi Ji took charge. You must have seen the major national highways from Delhi to Jammu and Delhi to Mumbai. Now, trucks can reach anywhere in the country within 24 hours. Roads have become excellent under the Modi government.”