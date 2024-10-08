START's Amita Patnaik, MD, FRCPC: One Of Pharmavoice's 100 Most Inspiring Leaders Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research ("START") proudly announces that Amita Patnaik, MD, FRCPC , has been named to the prestigious PharmaVoice 100 list as a "Cancer Care Visionary." This annual award celebrates inspiring individuals in life sciences who are making a profound impact on the field and driving advancements in patient care.

Dr. Amita Patnaik, MD, FRCPC, Co-Director of Clinical Research at START

"We're incredibly proud of Dr. Patnaik's recognition as a Cancer Care Visionary," said Nick Slack , Chairman & CEO of START. "Her work exemplifies the best of community-based oncology research, demonstrating how novel therapies can reach the patients who need them most. Dr. Patnaik's expertise and leadership have also made her a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical companies, advancing some of the most cutting-edge therapies in cancer treatment. At START, leaders like Dr. Patnaik are at the forefront of ensuring patients receive not just access to treatment, but real hope."

PharmaVoice 100 honorees are selected from nominations submitted by colleagues and peers, and are celebrated for their passion, perseverance, and pioneering contributions. Dr. Patnaik's dedication to oncology research has been instrumental in advancing clinical trial opportunities within community settings, providing access to innovative therapies where it matters most.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized among this year's PharmaVoice 100," said Dr. Patnaik. "My work at START is driven by the belief that every patient deserves access to cutting-edge treatments, regardless of where they live. Community-based clinical research not only brings trials closer to home, but it ensures we are tackling cancer's toughest challenges with the best tools available."

Amita Patnaik, MD, FRCPC, is an internationally recognized medical oncologist and co-founder of The START Center for Cancer Research. As co-director of Clinical Research at START, she has pioneered the development of over 25 new FDA-approved anticancer drugs and currently leads over 60 early-phase trials. Dr. Patnaik's commitment to bringing innovative therapies to patients in community settings, where most cancer care is delivered, is unmatched. Having experienced the cancer journey through a deeply personal lens, she tirelessly advocates for breaking down barriers to trial accessibility, making a profound impact on oncology research and patient care worldwide.

"These honorees are inspirations. Their teams look to them for guidance, their patients for support, and their organizations for direction. Each winner represents progress toward a healthier future for everyone that is bolstered by science and technological advancements. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list," said Meagan Parrish, lead editor of PharmaVoice.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 has become one of the publication's most anticipated features. From academia and nonprofits to Big Pharma, startups and tech companies, it is the only awards program in the industry that honors individuals from all sectors of life sciences. These honorees, from the clinic to the C-suite, are making meaningful contributions to their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world.

