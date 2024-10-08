Raleigh Among Priciest US Cities For Hotel Stays, Survey Shows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C.

, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina capital of Raleigh is the fourth most expensive city in the United States for hotel accommodation, according to the latest survey by

Cheaphotels .

The annual survey compared hotel rates across 100 US destinations during October 2024 – the month when hotel prices in most American cities tend to be at their highest.

Only centrally-located hotels with a 3-star rating or more were considered.

In Raleigh, travelers will have to spend an average of $258 per night for the most affordable double room. Compared with 2023, rates in the city are up by over 25%.

Leading the overall rankings is Boston with an average rate of $320 per night, while second and third are New York City and Austin, with rates of $288 and $257, respectively.

Among the four other North Carolina destinations considered, Durham ranks tenth most expensive with an average of $226 per night. Greensboro ($178), Charlotte ($172), and Winston Salem ($142) came out in 37th, 42th and 66th positions, respectively.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (in a centrally-located hotel with at least 3 stars) for the period October 1-31, 2024.

1. Boston $320

2. Jersey City $310

3. New York City $284

4. Raleigh $258

5. Austin $252

6. Detroit $236

6. Boise $236

8. Madison $235

9. Nashville $227

10. Durham $226

For the full results of the survey, go to:

A comparison of Hotel Rates in 100 cities in the United States - 2024

SOURCE Cheaphotels

