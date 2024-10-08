NACD Announces 2024 Directorship 100TM Honorees, Directors Of The Year And B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 24,000 board members, today announced the honorees of the

2024 NACD Directorship 100TM , an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors and corporate governance experts who make a profound difference in boardroom practices and performance.

The

award categories

include the B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award, Public Company Director of the Year, Private Company Director of the Year, Nonprofit Director of the Year, NACD Directorship 100: Directors, and NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals.

The

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

is presented to an individual who has demonstrated notable achievements throughout their board career-including dedication to the improvement of corporate governance practices and leadership. This year, we congratulate the following individuals for their recognition:

The NACD 2024 B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees



Michael Daniels

CACI International Inc., Blackberry, Two Six Technologies

Maggie Wilderotter

Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sana Biotechnology, Fortinet Inc., DocuSign Inc., Tanium Inc., Sonoma Biotherapeutics

The

Director of the Year

recipients are recognized for outstanding achievements in public, private, and nonprofit board service. These awardees exemplify NACD's principles of director professionalism-integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards-and demonstrate the highest ethical standards on both a personal and professional level.

Public Company Director of the Year

Herman Bulls

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC ), USAA, JLL Public Institutions Division, West Point Association of Graduates, Department of Defense Policy Board, Host Hotels (NASDAQ: HST ), Comfort Systems, USA (NYSE: FIX ), Collegis Education, the American Red Cross National Board of Governors, the Real Estate Advisory Committee for New York State Teachers' Retirement System

Private Company Director of the Year

Greg Cessna, NACDTM : Maclean Fogg, Hillandale, Henderson Brothers, Orchards at Foxcrest Director

Nonprofit Director of the Year

Hon. Robert A. McDonald : Elizabeth Dole Foundation, West Point Association of Graduates, Advisory Boards: Audia Group and Every Cure

"These individuals set a powerful example of leadership excellence, and their contributions have made a lasting impact. We are eager to celebrate their remarkable achievements and recognize their influence at our upcoming gala, where they will be honored for their continued commitment to driving progress and success," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason.

To learn more about the 2024 Directorship 100 honorees, including the 50 directors and 50 governance professionals,

click here .

Honorees will be recognized at the

2024 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala , a black-tie event being held on December 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City. These individuals will also be highlighted in

NACD

Directorship®

magazine 's annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.



Media Contact

Shannon Bernauer

[email protected]

(571) 367-3688



SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED