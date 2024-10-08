(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUPERTINO, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for employers and their employees, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sapyen , a global innovator in at-home male fertility testing. This collaboration provides opportunities for employers to offer their male employees and plan members a seamless fertility testing experience from the comfort and privacy of their homes, a significant benefit as 1 in 6 couples faces difficulties in conceiving, 50% of all fertility issues are male-related and many studies show there has been a significant decline in sperm count globally over the last fifty years,



“Our partnership with Sapyen aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective and flexible family-forming and fertility benefits that enhance employee satisfaction and loyalty while contributing to improved health outcomes and cost savings,” says David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC Fertility.“By offering the Sapyen at-home fertility test, we are providing a unique, accessible and discreet option for male fertility testing that will significantly benefit our clients and their employees. The Sapyen solution is crucial in addressing reproductive challenges early on to minimize costs and provide more opportunities to explore options on the path to parenthood.”

The Sapyen at-home male fertility Test Kit allows men to conduct the most comprehensive, clinical-grade semen analysis from the comfort of their homes or any other convenient location. Priced at $149, this innovative solution eliminates the need for clinic visits, providing privacy and convenience while delivering accurate results through certified laboratory analysis-all at a cost lower than traditional in-lab testing. The test kit includes a patent-pending sperm stabilization medium (SPX72) that maintains semen viability for up to 72 hours, allowing the sample to be mailed and ensuring high-quality analysis.

“Our advanced at-home male fertility Test Kit offers an unprecedented level of convenience and accuracy, empowering more men to take the crucial first step in understanding their fertility health,” says Ashwin Ramachandran, founder and CEO, Sapyen.“Together with ARC, we are providing detailed fertility insights and personalized recommendations that address a critical need in reproductive health, empowering employees to make well-informed choices for any potential treatments required.”

The Sapyen Test Kit not only facilitates early fertility assessment but also aligns with corporate goals for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Dr. Adamson concludes,“This collaborative partnership is breaking down barriers and making fertility care more inclusive and accessible. By integrating this innovative solution into our comprehensive reproductive health offerings, we are enabling employers to more effectively support their employees' health experience, ultimately fostering a happier and more productive workforce.”

For more information about the ARC Fertility and Sapyen partnership and to learn how to integrate this groundbreaking male fertility testing solution into employee benefits, visit .

About ARC ® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder's passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier practices and clinics that have been carefully vetted for adherence to evidence-based medical care and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as male reproductive health and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams.

About Sapyen

Sapyen is a global leader in at-home male fertility testing, offering the world's first complete at-home sperm health and fertility solution. The Sapyen Test Kit includes the innovative SPX72 sperm stabilization medium, ensuring high-quality samples during transit to leading fertility clinics for analysis. Sapyen provides the most accurate, affordable, and convenient solution, delivering lab-quality results at a fraction of the cost. Within 72 hours, you'll receive a personalised report with detailed insights and actionable next steps. Take control of your fertility health with Sapyen. Visit to purchase.

CONTACT: Media: Brittany Tedesco CPR Marketing ... 201-641-1911x14