Commercial Vehicle Industry Leaders To Convene At Fall Virtual Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Commercial Vehicle Business Summit Centered Around Reciprocity

Chico, CA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, is proud to announce their Fall 2024 Commercial Vehicle Business Summit (CVBS) , a virtual event taking place October 23-24, 2024.

This year's theme, "Reciprocity: How Collaboration Drives Success," underscores the interconnectedness and collaborative spirit of the commercial vehicle industry. CVBS provides an interactive for key stakeholders to engage, learn, and foster mutually beneficial relationships.

This online summit focuses on the dynamic landscape of the commercial vehicle segment within the automotive sector, explores the latest technologies shaping the road ahead and provides insight into future developments. The virtual stage will be shared by thought leaders and industry veterans, including:



Jim Press, former COO of Toyota North America and former Co-President of Chrysler

Kirk Mann, EVP & Head of Transportation, Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Jennifer Costabile, General Director, Marketing and Sales Enablement, GM Envolve

Greg Brink, Director of Digital Marketing, JD Power

Jessie Denver, Lead Advisor, Utilities & ZEV Market Development, California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) Dania Rich-Spencer, VP of Automotive & Mobility, Escalent

"This event demonstrates our dedication to the commercial vehicle ecosystem and we're thrilled that this Fall marks our eighth Commercial Vehicle Business Summit,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions.“Fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between all stakeholders empowers everyone to thrive in this dynamic industry. That's why the theme 'Reciprocity' truly exemplifies the chosen path of those most successful in this segment."

One of the highlighted sessions, a fireside chat hosted by Jim Press, will include:



Rene St. Hilaire, Director - Fleet & Commercial, Hendrick Automotive Group

Dan Bryan, General Manager, Ricart to Business Alicia Von Bokel, Performance Manager, Martiz

To view the list of speakers, access the full schedule, and register for the Fall 2024 Commercial Vehicle Business Summit, click here .

###

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com , the national commercial marketplace, which includes NuPropel , a commercial vehicle-centric alternative fuel resource center, and tools such as 2-Minute Prospecting that enable truck pros to efficiently reach out to prospects, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers , manufacturers and upfitters . This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

Attachment

Work Truck Solutions' Commercial Vehicle Business Summit

CONTACT: Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 ...