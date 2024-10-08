Soilworks Awarded Maricopa County Dust Control And Soil Stabilization Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arizona-based Soilworks announces renewal of long-standing contract with Maricopa County to provide dust control and soil stabilization services.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soilworks, a global leader in dust control and soil stabilization, is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing contract with Maricopa County (Ariz.) to provide comprehensive dust control and soil stabilization services. This renewed agreement extends Soilworks' partnership with the county, which began in 2008. The ongoing collaboration underscores Soilworks' commitment to maintaining the region's air quality and infrastructure.

Under this contract, Soilworks will deploy its suite of patented products-including Durasoil®, Soiltac®, Powdered Soiltac®, and Gorilla-Snot® -to treat more than 400 miles of unpaved roads, road shoulders, and county properties across unincorporated Maricopa County. These efforts are crucial for managing dust , preventing wind erosion, and stabilizing surfaces, thereby significantly reducing airborne particulate matter and enhancing air quality in the region.

"Soilworks is honored to extend our collaboration with Maricopa County," said Chad Falkenberg, CEO of Soilworks. "Our solutions are tailored to address the unique environmental challenges of the county, especially its vast network of unpaved roads. By ensuring these roads are properly treated, we are not only supporting the county's infrastructure but also promoting public health and environmental sustainability."

Maricopa County, with its extensive network of more than 2,500 miles of roadways, relies heavily on effective dust control measures to maintain road safety and air quality. The unpaved roads, in particular, are a significant source of fugitive dust, which can impact both visibility and respiratory health. Soilworks' offerings comply with Maricopa County's Rule 310 for fugitive dust from dust-generating operations, ensuring that the treatments meet stringent local and federal regulations.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), which maintains these unpaved roads, plays a pivotal role in the county's transportation infrastructure. By partnering with MCDOT, Soilworks aims to enhance road safety and durability through advanced dust control solutions. This collaboration will help ensure that these routes remain safe, efficient, and sustainably managed, benefiting the community's well-being for generations to come.

About Soilworks

Soilworks is the proven industry leader in dust control and soil stabilization, delivering unmatched technical support and innovative, environmentally friendly solutions. Recognized globally for superior performance and reliability, Soilworks' patented products-Durasoil®, Soiltac®, Powdered Soiltac®, and Gorilla-Snot®-serve diverse markets, including commercial, industrial, mining and military sectors. Our comprehensive approach ensures regulatory compliance, enhances air quality and promotes sustainability.

Engineered to meet the specific needs of each client, Soilworks' products reflect a commitment to efficiency, cost-effectiveness and long-term benefits. More than a supplier, Soilworks is a partner in progress, providing thorough compliance documentation and ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance. The collaboration with Maricopa County exemplifies Soilworks' ability to deliver impactful results, fostering a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment for the community. For more information, please visit .

