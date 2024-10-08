Command Medical Products Welcomes Karen West To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAYNE, Pa. and ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Medical Products ("CMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Karen West has joined its Board of Directors as Director. CMP, a portfolio company of Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), provides contract services for the production of single-use disposable medical devices to global medical device original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and life sciences customers.

Karen is an experienced life sciences leader who was previously CEO of Solesis, a provider of biomaterials solutions and services focused on the MedTech and Biopharma industries. Solesis, headquartered in Telford, Pennsylvania, includes subsidiaries The Secant Group, Charter Medical, Polyzen, and SanaVita Medical. Solesis is owned by Michelin and Altaris Capital Partners.



Jim Carnall commented, "I have known Karen for many years through our work with Charter Medical and am thrilled to have her join CMP's Board. Karen understands what it takes to scale and has broad relationships across life sciences. As we further invest in our commercial function and look to expand our bioprocessing and cell and gene therapy business, Karen's strategic insight and relationships will be invaluable."

Karen West stated, "I am excited to join forces with Jim and the CMP team. CMP has delivered quality products and services to the life sciences community for over 35 years. There is significant opportunity to expand upon the existing foundation and accelerate growth in the years ahead. I look forward to supporting CMP as it further builds out the commercial program servicing its core medical technology customers and emerging bioprocessing and cell and gene therapy clients."



Command Medical Products, founded in 1987, and headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, provides contract manufacturing services for medical devices that are sold by OEMs and other medical device providers. Command utilizes tube extrusion to support downstream device fabrication, RF welding and heat sealing for various medical bag configurations and offers cleanroom assembly and packaging for sub-assemblies or finished goods. The Company operates two FDA and ISO certified manufacturing facilities in Florida and Central America.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

