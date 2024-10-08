Dinova Launches New App For Business Diners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reimagined app offers new design and ways to earn myDinova loyalty points

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, has announced an overhaul of its mobile iOS app for corporate cardholders in its business dining program. Users who download the new-and-improved app, Dinova Restaurant Marketplace , will find more opportunities to earn rewards for dining at Dinova restaurants, maximizing program adoption and diner engagement to benefit Dinova's restaurant and corporate partners.

"Business diners rely heavily on apps to take advantage of loyalty rewards and offers," said Dinova CEO Alison Quinn. "Not only does our upgraded mobile experience help business diners easily find partner restaurants for any craving, lifestyle or occasion. It's a lot of fun to use!"

MyDinova Rewards members earn points with every purchase at Dinova partner restaurants using a corporate credit card. Besides features already familiar to users, like the ability to search for participating restaurants, manage their account, and redeem points for gift cards, program participants will find new content and functionality like:



The ability to view all corporate card transactions, including out-of-network charges, to easily manage business expenses

A scratch-off game, "Daily Dish," where users can earn bonus reward points just for playing Restaurant of the Week, a handpicked restaurant partner where users earn bonus points when they dine during that week

The current offerings are just the beginning, as the updated app sets the stage for additional points-earning opportunities and new features to be introduced in the future, marking a significant step forward for the program.

All myDinova account management functionality is now exclusively within the mobile app. While the new app is currently available for iOS devices, Android users can continue to access the existing version .

The new

Dinova iOS app is free and available in the App Store .

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at

.

